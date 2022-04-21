Intersect Power Wins Two "Deal of the Year" Awards for $2.6B of Project Financing

Project Finance International's 2021 Americas ESG Deal of the Year and Proximo's 2021 North America Solar Deal of the Year

OAKLAND, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersect Power, LLC, ("Intersect Power" or "Intersect") has been awarded two prestigious "Deal of the Year" awards in recognition of November 2021's closing on an aggregate of $2.6B of financing commitments for the construction and operations of a six-project portfolio from Project Finance International and Proximo.

"I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments our Intersect Power team has achieved and I am grateful for the industry recognition and further validation of our team's hard work," said Intersect Power CEO Sheldon Kimber. "I am honored to work alongside such brilliant and driven individuals who bring our vision of a more innovative and efficient clean energy future to life."

The Project Finance International Awards seek to "honor companies that have demonstrated outstanding levels of performance, professionalism and innovation over the past year." Widely known as the "ultimate in the industry recognition," PFI's recognition of Intersect Power's 2021 transaction is a nod to the significance of having piloted a new, highly innovative approach to project financing and its industry-wide impact on the future of project finance. You can read more about Intersect's achievement here.

Proximo's annual "Deal of Year" Awards recognize groundbreaking North American transactions. A notable piece of Intersect Power's award-winning deal was securing financing that enables the execution of two massive solar projects with storage in Intersect's portfolio, Athos III and Radian, an achievement Proximo has recognized as the "first two phases of a large quasi-merchant solar and storage portfolio." You can learn more about Proximo's 2021 awards here .

About Intersect Power

Intersect Power is a clean energy company bringing innovative and scalable low-carbon solutions to its customers in retail and wholesale energy markets. The company develops some of the world's largest clean energy resources providing low-carbon electricity, fuels, and related products to customers across North America. Intersect Power has an 8.5+ GWp and 8+ GWh mid to late-stage pipeline that includes a base portfolio of 2.2 GWp of solar PV and 1.4 GWh of co-located storage that will be in operation by 2023. The Intersect team is also planning 600+ MW of green hydrogen production. To learn more about Intersect Power and view our job openings, please visit www.intersectpower.com/who-we-are/ .

