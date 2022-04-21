Dr. Brian McNeil Joins Urology Care Foundation Board of Directors

BALTIMORE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and official foundation of the American Urological Association, is pleased to announce Brian McNeil, MD, MBA, FACS, has joined the Foundation Board of Directors. Dr. McNeil brings a wealth of expertise in working with patients from underserved areas across the globe.

Currently associate dean for clinical affairs in the College of Medicine and vice chair of the Department of Urology at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, Dr. McNeil also serves as the urology chief of service at the University Hospital of Brooklyn. After graduating from Morehouse College, he earned his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and completed his urology residency at Loyola University Medical Center under the mentorship of former AUA President Robert C. Flanigan, MD, FACS. Dr. McNeil then completed a clinical fellowship in urologic-oncology at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center following research fellowships at the National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute and James Buchanan Brady Urological Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. McNeil is an AUA Leadership Program graduate and has served as an AUA/Sociedade Brasileira de Urologia Academic Exchange Program Scholar, a member of the AUA Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, a member of the AUA Public Policy Council and a member of the Urology Care Foundation's Prostate Health Committee.

"Dr. McNeil's experience and passion for working with underserved populations make him a wonderful addition to the Foundation's Board of Directors," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, Urology Care Foundation president. "We are confident he will support and guide the Foundation in achieving our global mission of improving urological care by funding research, developing patient education, advancing humanitarian initiatives and pursuing philanthropic support."

Dr. McNeil lives by the philosophy "think globally and act locally." He completed immersions in eastern Europe and India where he explored socioeconomic factors that impact health care while in pursuit of his MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

