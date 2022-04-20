Survey Says: Exceptional outcomes for Bryant University Class of 2021

SMITHFIELD, R.I., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of a Bryant University diploma has never been greater, according to results released this week from a comprehensive survey of Bryant Class of 2021 graduates. Among the findings, 99% of Bryant students are employed or enrolled in post-graduate study within six months of graduation and the median starting salary is $64K, up seven percent from $60K for the Class of 2020.

“These survey results affirm what we have already heard from our graduates and higher education experts. Bryant’s educational experience, in the classroom and through engaged student life and athletics, is life-changing and creates an unparalleled foundation for lifelong success and fulfillment.” - Bryant President Ross Gittell, Ph.D. (PRNewswire)

"Employers recruit at Bryant all year long because they know Bryant delivers real-world ready talent."

Bryant's distinctive curriculum builds critical 21st century skills in high demand through the integration of studies in business, the liberal arts and STEM fields. Throughout their four years at Bryant, students are supported by a close-knit community with personal attention focused on helping them discover their passion and achieve personal and professional success.

The stats at-a-glance:

National ranking for return on investment – top 1%

Students employed or enrolled in post-graduate study - 99%

Median starting salary - $64K (+7% from previous year)

Students who say Bryant prepared them well for career or grad school - 94%

Students who say Bryant provided opportunities to develop leadership skills – 91%

Not only are the data strong, but student sentiment is also exceptionally positive for the Class of 2021, which completed its final three semesters during the pandemic. In fact, 94% of students agreed that Bryant prepared them well for career or graduate school success and 91% of students noted that Bryant provided opportunities for them to develop leadership skills and grow as a leader.

Aetna, Amazon, Amica, Citizens, CVS Health, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, EY, Fidelity Investments, PwC, Target, Travelers and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are among the employers of Bryant 2021 graduates. According to Kevin Gaw, Ph.D., Executive Director of Bryant's nationally recognized Amica Center for Career Education, "Employers recruit at Bryant all year long because they know Bryant delivers real-world ready talent." In addition to their first-year salary, many Bryant graduates receive competitive signing bonuses of $5K and above.

Nearly 25% of Bryant Class of 2021 graduates reported dual pursuits (8% both employed and enrolled in graduate school) or full-time enrollment (16%). From Bryant, they are continuing their studies at prestigious institutions including Columbia University; Duke University; New York University; Wake Forest University; the University of Cambridge, King's College; London School of Economics and Political Science, and The University of Edinburgh.

In announcing the survey results, Bryant President Ross Gittell, Ph.D., noted, "These survey results affirm what we have already heard from our graduates and higher education experts. Bryant's educational experience, in the classroom and through engaged student life and athletics, is life-changing and creates an unparalleled foundation for lifelong success and fulfillment."

Based on data from prior years, Bryant is in an elite category of only six schools in the US – Yale, Notre Dame, Duke, Villanova, University of Southern California and Bryant – to deliver both an education investment among the nation's top 1% of schools (ranked by Georgetown's CEW) and competitive NCAA D1 athletics leading to participation in last month's national Men's Basketball Tournament.

To learn more about Bryant University and the Vision 2030 Strategic Plan, visit news.bryant.edu.

BRYANT UNIVERSITY

For nearly 160 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. The University delivers a uniquely integrated academic and student life experience with nationally recognized academic programs at the intersection of business, STEM and the liberal arts. Located on a 428-acre contemporary campus in Smithfield, R.I., Bryant enrolls approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students from 38 states and 49 countries. Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Money, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wall Street Journal, College Factual, and Barron's. Visit https://www.bryant.edu/ .

