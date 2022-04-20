Sprout Mortgage Names Vincent Daino SVP, Strategic Relationships

EAST MEADOW, N.Y., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprout Mortgage, one of the nation's fastest-growing lenders and largest non-QM originators, today announced the hiring of Vincent Daino as Senior Vice President, Strategic Relationships. In this new role, Mr. Daino will focus on growing and overseeing the company's joint venture/strategic relationship division. He will lead strategic planning, channel growth, and channel profitability for that division. He reports to Shea Pallante, Sprout Mortgage President.

"We are very excited to add someone of Vince's caliber to the Sprout leadership team," said Mr. Pallante. "His experience in joint venture management and business development will be a key to our growth in 2022 and beyond."

"I am very excited to be a part of a company as innovative and forward-looking as Sprout. The lending and real estate industry is changing, so being able to offer out-of-the-box solutions to partners as well as borrowers will be paramount to compete," said Mr. Daino. "It is becoming increasingly more important for real estate companies, builders, and others that are involved in the real estate transactional space to find a compliant way to increase their profitability. A mortgage joint venture is one important tool that can help attain that objective. Sprout, unlike many in the space, can offer this option to companies of all sizes, with a variety of structures, tailored to each individual company. Sprout's expansive product offering can help our partners sell more homes as well as create a new, highly profitable revenue stream."

Mr. Daino has twenty-five years of experience in the mortgage business, including senior leadership roles in retail, joint venture, and talent acquisition. He comes to Sprout from New Rez, LLC, where he most recently served as Vice President, Divisional Manager, responsible for management oversight and joint venture business development. He is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University.

Sprout Mortgage crafts uncommonly good mortgage solutions, free of complexity and full of flexibility, for the unique situations and unmet needs of homeowners, real estate investors and mortgage professionals. With over 35 legendary loan programs combined with superior technology, sensible underwriting and aggressive pricing, Sprout is a "one-stop mortgage shop" for all. Learn more, today.

