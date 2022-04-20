Personal-Touch Home Care Acquires Neighbors Home Care Amid Expansion Campaign

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal-Touch Home Care of N.Y., Inc and Personal-Touch Home Care of Westchester, Inc. (collectively PTHC) have announced the acquisition of Bronx Community Home Care Inc. also known as Neighbors Home Care.

"We are delighted to welcome a truly phenomenal group of health care professionals," said Rob Caione, Chief Executive Officer of PTHC. "I am confident that this will not be our last acquisition as we expand our footprint throughout the New York market. The need for more robust and better care solutions became all too apparent during the recent pandemic. We are well positioned for the surge in demand we are already seeing for home care services."

The transaction, completed April 8, 2022, means PTHC now has 4,500 caregivers in its employ looking after 3,600 patients in the New York City, Long Island and Westchester communities. The move places PTHC among one of the largest licensed home care services agencies (LHCSA) in the state of New York. Personal Touch is also hiring new caregivers.

"Our plan is to grow through acquisitions as well as organically, recruiting and elevating people with the skills and passion this job demands," said Denise Tripodi, Vice President of LHCSA operations for PTHC.

Neighbors Home Care was founded in 1985 and their highly trained and patient-focused staff has primarily served the Westchester and Bronx communities.

"Neighbors Home Care's President & CEO, Jordan N. Shames, a U.S. Army, veteran, has been running the company for over 37 years," said Tripodi. "Though he is retiring following this acquisition, our mission will now be to continue – and build on – his great legacy."

