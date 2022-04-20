Moxo Named to 2022 WealthTech100

FinTech Global Recognizes Moxo for Second Year in a Row as One of Top Tech Companies Transforming the Global Investment and Banking Industries on Fourth Annual List

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxo, the industry's leading client interaction management solution, announced today it has been named one of the top tech companies transforming the global investment and banking industries in the fourth annual WealthTech100 list. The new WealthTech100 list for 2022 launched today by specialist research firm FinTech Global . The prestigious ranking recognizes the world's most innovative technology solution providers that address the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by investment firms, private banks and financial advisors. A full list of the WealthTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.WealthTech100.com .

"In today's digital-first world, we're extremely proud to support wealth management companies with technology that enables them to provide access to high-value services quickly and efficiently," said Leena Iyar, Chief Brand Officer for Moxo. "Moxo is committed to continually providing an innovative client management solution to ensure businesses can build and support meaningful client interactions through modern digital automation."

Moxo's platform was built in partnership with some of the world's leading financial institutions including Standard Chartered, Citibank, MUFG, Van Lanschot and Raiffeisen Bank International and has evolved alongside them to ensure it's meeting the needs of its high-touch clients' most pressing challenges. While retaining a mobile-first approach, Moxo provides a powerful client management solution that encapsulates collaboration within the higher order framework of structured client interaction workflows. This enables snap-in business process integration and blending of structured and unstructured business interactions that support the entire lifecycle of client management - from onboarding and servicing to exception handling.

The WealthTech sector has experienced rapid growth over the last two years as the huge increase in digital financial products and remote client communications due to COVID-19 restrictions has accelerated the need for innovation. On the current trajectory, the global WealthTech market is projected to reach $11.9 billion by 2030.

Thus, it's not surprising this year's process to identify the 100 WealthTech innovation leaders was more competitive than ever. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a list of more than 1,200 businesses. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "The rise of digital distribution channels and online financial products has opened new client segments for investment firms and financial advisors. As a result, businesses that fail to keep up with the latest technologies and innovation will be less competitive and lose market share over time. The WealthTech100 list helps senior decision-makers in the industry filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in areas such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage."

