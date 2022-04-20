HUB INTERNATIONAL INTRODUCES HUB® HOA INSURE COMPLETE FOR CONDOMINIUM AND HOMEOWNER ASSOCIATIONS

HUB Invests in Digital Strategy to Streamline Quote and Proposal Process to Deliver Faster, Easier and Competitive Options for Clients

CHICAGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, has announced that it will provide condominium and homeowner associations with streamlined insurance quotes through HUB® HOA Insure Complete.

"HUB® HOA Insure Complete is an important step to provide condominium and homeowner associations clients access to tailored insurance and advisory services wherever and however they want to be serviced and fulfill their coverage needs," said James "Chip" Stuart, HUB's Real Estate Specialty Practice Leader. "HUB invests in digital solutions to make the process of selecting and purchasing specialized insurance more efficient."

HUB® HOA Insure Complete will allow HUB brokers to quickly provide insurance quotes for Homeowner Associations for condos and homes in the U.S. Coverage including, but not limited, to:

Property Insurance

Tailored coverage based on association by-laws (all-in, single entity, bare walls)

Comprehensive coverage including agreed value guaranteed and extended replacement cost options.

General liability insurance

Limits to include $1 million per occurrence and $2 million aggregate

Insured status for property managers

Board members and officers can be included as additional insureds

Crime insurance

Social engineering fraud coverage

Employee theft coverage

Forgery or alterations coverage

Theft of money and securities coverage

Auto Insurance

$1 million hired and non-owned auto coverage

Garagekeepers' legal liability coverage

Ability to include hired and non-owned auto and garagekeepers' legal liability

Today's announcement continues to demonstrate HUB's commitment to providing comprehensive omni-channel transactional insurance services that are efficient and have even more expansive, competitive offerings and functionality to address clients' needs. The news also follows HUB's digital acceleration journey with the recent acquisition of Insureon.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

