The cost of a mortgage is up 20% since December

Higher mortgage rates are compounding affordability challenges for home shoppers, but the market continues to move at a remarkable pace
- Monthly mortgage payments on the typical U.S. home are 19.5% higher than they were three months ago, and 38% higher than a year ago.
- Annual home value growth set a record for the 12th month in a row. The typical U.S. home is worth $337,560, up 20.6% from a year ago.
- Buyers remain ready to pounce on any inventory that hits the market. For-sale inventory and newly pending sales each grew 11.6% from the month prior, and typical time on the market decreased two days from February.
SEATTLE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home shoppers are facing a one-two punch this spring: Quickly rising mortgage rates are compounding affordability challenges that have been brought on by record home value growth. The cost of a 30-year mortgage on the typical U.S. home is now 19.5% higher than it was just three months ago, according to the March Zillow® Real Estate Market Report.i Despite this, the pace and volume of sales picked up in March, showing the depth of the pool of home buyers willing and able to meet current asking prices.
The typical U.S. home is worth 20.6% more than it was a year ago, the 12th straight month in which a new record for annual home value growth has been set. Mortgage rates, which were below 3% a year ago, entered March at 3.51% and rose as high as 4.54% during the month.ii Combined, rising home values and mortgage rates have pushed the monthly payment on the typical U.S. home 38% higher than it would have been a year ago, assuming a 30-year mortgage with a 20% down payment.
"Higher mortgage rates were anticipated this year, but the speed of their rise has been breathtaking," said Jeff Tucker, Zillow senior economist. "Record low mortgage rates had been an affordability lifeline during the pandemic, keeping monthly payments in check even while prices climbed quickly. March was the biggest test yet of whether enough buyers can meet the new asking prices to keep home values growing at a record pace, and the answer was 'So far, yes.' There will be a point when the cost of buying a home deters enough buyers to bring price growth back down to Earth, but for now, there is plenty of fuel in the tank as home shopping season kicks into gear."
One bright spot for home shoppers is that the long-awaited seasonal inventory boost finally came in March. After six consecutive months of dwindling inventory — a streak that lasted longer into the year than is typical — 11.6% more homes were available in March than in February, the largest one-month jump in Zillow's records.iii
Still, inventory is 22.5% lower than it was a year ago, and the roughly 754,000 homes that were on the market in March represent a figure lower than in any month on record before January 2022. The number of newly listed homes in March jumped 35.8% from February to about 386,000, but that remains 8.5% lower than last March's pace of new listings.
Buyers proved they remain ready to gobble up any inventory that comes their way. Newly pending sales rose 11.6% in March from February — the exact same increase as inventory — demonstrating that demand is still outstripping supply, even with higher mortgage rates. The speed of sales also picked up in March, accelerating to nine days for the typical sale, down from 11 in February.
Zillow's home value forecast now calls for 14.9% growth through March 2023, down from a year-ahead forecast of 16.5% growth made in February. Zillow's existing home sales forecast has been lowered as well, to 6.09 million sales in 2022, which would mark a slight decline of 0.5% from 2021. Affordability headwinds — led by sharp mortgage rate increases — have strengthened faster than expected, but these figures still represent a remarkably competitive housing market in the coming year. Annual home value growth of 14.9% would have been the highest ever recorded by Zillow before June 2021, and 6.09 million existing home sales would mark the second-best calendar year total since 2006.
Rents may have hit a turning point. The typical U.S. rent grew 16.8% year over year to $1,904. That's down from 17.2% annual growth in February, marking the first slowdown in annual rent growth since February 2021. The rapid rise in rent prices over the past year has stretched affordability in much of the country and made it harder for potential first-time buyers to save for a down payment.
Metropolitan
Zillow
ZHVI
Monthly
Monthly
Inventory
Inventory
Zillow
ZORI
United States
$337,560
20.6%
$1,316
38.0%
11.6%
-22.5%
$1,904
16.8%
New York, NY
$590,839
12.4%
$2,304
28.6%
12.9%
-26.8%
$2,934
20.2%
Los Angeles, CA
$911,892
20.1%
$3,556
37.4%
14.6%
-26.0%
$2,853
15.7%
Chicago, IL
$300,651
14.3%
$1,172
30.7%
14.9%
-26.1%
$1,842
12.0%
Dallas–Fort Worth, TX
$370,501
29.3%
$1,445
48.0%
13.9%
-25.1%
$1,709
18.2%
Philadelphia, PA
$322,475
13.8%
$1,257
30.1%
12.6%
-16.1%
$1,775
12.1%
Houston, TX
$293,387
21.3%
$1,144
38.8%
1.7%
-28.0%
$1,527
12.9%
Washington, D.C.
$543,698
11.4%
$2,120
27.4%
21.1%
-18.3%
$2,127
12.4%
Miami–Fort
$422,639
26.3%
$1,648
44.5%
1.5%
-44.7%
$2,832
32.6%
Atlanta, GA
$360,679
30.0%
$1,406
48.7%
8.6%
-28.2%
$1,886
19.2%
Boston, MA
$635,813
14.6%
$2,479
31.1%
44.3%
-30.9%
$2,725
11.9%
San Francisco, CA
$1,461,773
20.1%
$5,700
37.4%
26.3%
-9.1%
$3,118
11.2%
Detroit, MI
$234,015
15.1%
$912
31.7%
14.0%
-10.3%
$1,372
10.5%
Riverside, CA
$568,579
28.2%
$2,217
46.7%
11.5%
-1.3%
$2,561
18.0%
Phoenix, AZ
$453,110
30.2%
$1,767
48.9%
6.4%
-9.0%
$1,921
23.7%
Seattle, WA
$771,631
24.8%
$3,009
42.8%
37.5%
-17.7%
$2,151
17.1%
Minneapolis
$369,107
12.3%
$1,439
28.4%
16.7%
-15.7%
$1,610
7.0%
San Diego, CA
$902,655
27.8%
$3,520
46.2%
17.9%
-19.0%
$2,840
19.5%
St. Louis, MO
$235,436
15.4%
$918
32.0%
20.1%
-23.0%
$1,232
11.4%
Tampa, FL
$352,962
33.1%
$1,376
52.3%
10.2%
-20.6%
$2,029
28.1%
Baltimore, MD
$366,129
11.6%
$1,428
27.6%
18.3%
-9.3%
$1,764
11.6%
Denver, CO
$627,072
24.3%
$2,445
42.2%
30.5%
-4.6%
$1,905
15.7%
Pittsburgh, PA
$209,200
14.3%
$816
30.8%
11.7%
-11.9%
$1,333
8.9%
Portland, OR
$569,065
19.2%
$2,219
36.4%
21.2%
-15.6%
$1,804
13.0%
Charlotte, NC
$362,509
29.6%
$1,413
48.2%
9.2%
-29.9%
$1,724
17.9%
Sacramento, CA
$605,595
22.3%
$2,361
39.8%
19.1%
-1.4%
$2,236
12.8%
San Antonio, TX
$322,243
24.9%
$1,256
42.8%
-0.4%
-30.0%
$1,417
15.7%
Orlando, FL
$364,611
29.1%
$1,422
47.7%
6.1%
-30.9%
$1,951
24.7%
Cincinnati, OH
$250,986
15.4%
$979
32.0%
15.6%
-15.7%
$1,443
10.7%
Cleveland, OH
$208,407
15.6%
$813
32.3%
16.7%
-12.4%
$1,287
9.7%
Kansas City, MO
$278,453
16.9%
$1,086
33.8%
15.2%
-9.1%
$1,277
11.2%
Las Vegas, NV
$427,786
32.4%
$1,668
51.5%
7.5%
-13.2%
$1,828
22.7%
Columbus, OH
$284,813
16.7%
$1,111
33.5%
15.1%
-18.4%
$1,387
10.4%
Indianapolis, IN
$259,032
20.4%
$1,010
37.7%
12.3%
-14.0%
$1,427
13.1%
San Jose, CA
$1,674,427
23.9%
$6,529
41.8%
33.6%
-16.9%
$3,133
11.7%
Austin, TX
$589,627
42.7%
$2,299
63.2%
17.1%
-11.8%
$1,808
21.6%
Virginia Beach, VA
$314,133
14.8%
$1,225
31.3%
12.9%
-19.1%
$1,575
12.9%
Nashville, TN
$423,105
31.5%
$1,650
50.4%
13.8%
-32.1%
$1,788
20.4%
Providence, RI
$432,307
17.2%
$1,686
34.0%
23.3%
-24.0%
$1,799
15.2%
Milwaukee, WI
$261,710
11.7%
$1,020
27.7%
12.6%
N/A
$1,175
7.6%
Jacksonville, FL
$345,220
31.1%
$1,346
49.9%
3.5%
-22.0%
$1,724
21.6%
Memphis, TN
$220,487
20.9%
$860
38.3%
11.1%
-8.2%
$1,496
14.8%
Oklahoma City, OK
$207,622
17.8%
$810
34.8%
9.0%
-19.6%
$1,298
12.6%
Louisville, KY
$232,861
14.2%
$908
30.6%
14.2%
-10.6%
$1,248
11.6%
Hartford, CT
$308,417
14.5%
$1,203
31.0%
21.2%
-35.6%
$1,539
10.8%
Richmond, VA
$317,518
13.6%
$1,238
30.0%
15.7%
-23.2%
$1,521
13.4%
New Orleans, LA
$260,769
13.7%
$1,017
30.1%
17.9%
-18.5%
$1,517
18.4%
Buffalo, NY
$235,940
18.1%
$920
35.1%
26.9%
-14.4%
$1,188
10.8%
Raleigh, NC
$433,065
34.9%
$1,689
54.3%
12.4%
-38.6%
$1,687
18.6%
Birmingham, AL
$230,816
17.1%
$900
33.9%
5.6%
-22.3%
$1,273
11.4%
Salt Lake City, UT
$589,622
28.8%
$2,299
47.4%
25.1%
-35.1%
$1,634
20.0%
*Table ordered by market size
**Assuming a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 20% down payment
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease.
Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
i The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research. The data in the Zillow Real Estate Market Report are aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 931 metropolitan and micropolitan areas, dating back to 2000. All current monthly data at the national, state, metro, city, ZIP code and neighborhood levels can be accessed at www.zillow.com/research/data.
ii Zillow's real-time mortgage rates are based on thousands of custom mortgage quotes submitted daily to anonymous borrowers on the Zillow Group Mortgages site by third-party lenders and reflect recent changes in the market. Zillow Group Marketplace, Inc. is a licensed mortgage broker, NMLS #1303160.
iii Inventory figures stated in this report are from Zillow's raw for-sale inventory metric, which is more responsive to real-time market shifts. Previous editions of the Zillow Market Report have reported the smoothed for-sale inventory metric, which is a trailing three-month average. Each version of Zillow's for-sale inventory metric is available as a time series at www.zillow.com/research/data/. Please contact press@zillow.com with any questions.
