93% of Americans Want Companies to Invest More In Healthy Indoor Environments

Health and wellness aspects become more important for many adults

READING, Penn., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of gathering restrictions due to Covid-19, people are returning to public spaces with higher expectations. A new survey, conducted by Ambius, revealed that 93 percent of Americans want to see a greater investment in the health, hygiene and safety of indoor spaces. This includes workspaces, shops, restaurants, businesses and leisure spaces.

"The pandemic forced people to reevaluate what's truly important for their health and well-being," said Matt Hayas, Director of Product and Innovation at Ambius. "Whether it's establishing a better work-life balance, improving resources for mental and physical well-being, or creating indoor environments with cleaner air and natural elements, businesses can show their commitment to their employees and consumers by investing in their health."

Many health and wellness factors which were once appreciated, but rarely expected, are now deemed a necessity. These new perceptions and expectations of public spaces are reflected in the Ambius survey of 3,000 adults and may help businesses drive decisions on where to invest resources to create healthier indoor environments moving forward.

According to the study, 96 percent of respondents stated that one or more of the following has become more important since the pandemic:

Life-health and work-life balance - 55%

Mental and physical well-being - 53%

Better air hygiene in everyday life - 47%

Spaces designed with wellness in mind - 45%

The presence of plants in indoor spaces - 36%

The value of green, clean and healthy spaces goes beyond improving mental and physical well-being, it can also have a competitive advantage for businesses. 73 percent of those surveyed stated they would happily or strongly consider paying a higher price for products or services in an environment with better air quality and health and safety measures.

Businesses can meet the needs and expectations of their employees and consumers with a layered approach, focusing on health, wellness, hygiene and cleanliness.

