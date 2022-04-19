Westamerica Brings Veteran Wide Format Executive to Team

LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westamerica Communications announced the recent addition of Vic Piercy to the executive team as Vice President of Manufacturing. Piercy has a strong background in visual branded solutions and merchandising which is a growing category for the company.

Printing Industry Veteran Vic Piercy Joins the Westamerica Communications team as Vice President of Manufacturing. Vic takes the reins of the 70-person Planning, Print Manufacturing, Finishing, Mailing and Distribution Departments. (PRNewswire)

In addition to a 30-year background in printing operations, Vic has spent the last five years with Image Options as Vice President, Operations where he helped them claim their top spot as one of Southern California's top visual solutions companies.

"This new opportunity allows me to contribute to Westamerica's continued growth in the wide format arena and print communications in general. The nearly 50-year Westamerica legacy in this market shows the power of this brand," said Piercy. "The expanded commitments being made by the company are going to help many of our customers grow and compete more effectively. It's a very exciting time to be part of Westamerica."

The position was created when long time founding company member Michael Milota moved into a part-time role with the company, focusing on key strategic projects. He remains part of the executive and ownership team.

CEO Doug Grant reflected on the move to bring on Piercy and its importance on the overall direction of the company.

"Westamerica has embarked on many exciting initiatives. At a time when many companies in our industry are reeling from the pandemic, we are enjoying strong growth and vibrant new customer acquisition," said Grant. "We are confidently moving forward with an agenda of capacity growth across our many vertical segments and improved operational efficiency."

Already in 2022 Westamerica has initiated major operational enhancements and capital investments:

Implemented process-free plates for increased production efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and improved economics

Expanding digital printing footprint to decrease production turn time and speed solutions to market

Relocating wide format division to a larger, more efficient facility adjacent to the corporate manufacturing plant in Lake Forest

"People are our greatest asset," said Grant. "When we add talent like Vic to our very talented employee team, we expect even greater accomplishments for Westamerica."

About Westamerica

Founded in 1977, Westamerica is a vertically integrated marketing services, printing and packaging company serving the commercial, financial and government sectors with powerful communication and branding solutions. We exist to help our clients grow.

