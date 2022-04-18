US Biologic® to Present at World Vaccine Congress on April 20

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Biologic today announced that Dr. Jolieke G. van Oosterwijk, Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2022 in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 3:25 p.m. ET.

Surveillance is not the last step to prevent pandemics that can cost millions of lives and trillions in economic damage.

Dr. van Oosterwijk will speak on "Using zoonotic disease surveillance to guide oral vaccine design" and will present the methods US Biologic uses to effectively prevent pandemic-level diseases at first surveillance.

"Surveillance is an essential first step," van Oosterwijk says, "But it's not the last step to prevent pandemics that can cost millions of lives and trillions in economic damage." In the presentation, Dr. van Oosterwijk will connect effective surveillance, rapid vaccine design, manufacturing, and application, as well interactions between complementary animal and human vaccination campaigns.

"Seventy-five percent of all emerging infectious disease start with animals," says David Sanders, Executive Director of Securing America's Medicines and Supply (SAMS), of which US Biologic is a member. "US Biologic's oral-delivery platform provides an essential toolkit to protect American health and security. How else are we going to prevent the next animal-borne pandemic?"

About US Biologic :

US Biologic "Delivers Disease Prevention®". The company's proprietary oral-delivery platform is changing global disease prevention, allowing safe, effective, and cost-efficient delivery of vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing orally delivered animal vaccines against tick-borne diseases, antimicrobial resistant bacteria, and African Swine Fever, among others. The company also has partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Division of Research, Innovation, and Ventures (DRIVe) program to develop an orally delivered flu vaccine for humans.

