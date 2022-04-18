Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release First Quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.  At that time a copy of the Company's Q1 - 2022 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information.  In conjunction with the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)
Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)(PRNewswire)

First Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, April 21, 2022
11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under
Calls and Meetings

or

Call-In Number: 
1-323-794-2588
(Pass Code:  Globe Life Inc.)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301525446.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.