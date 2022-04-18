Former CMS Director Joins CNSI Health Advisory Board

Julie Boughn brings more than 30 years of health and IT experience in operations, data, and enterprise modernization supporting healthcare and social service programs

MCLEAN, Va., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology products and solutions, announced today that Julie Boughn has joined CNSI's Health Advisory Board. Boughn, a former senior official who served in multiple roles at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), brings more than 30 years of experience in the health and information technology industry, including extensive knowledge of Medicaid enterprise systems that will help CNSI continually align its products and solutions to meet evolving federal and state program standards.

"Julie is a widely respected health and IT expert, and we are very pleased to have her knowledge and counsel as a member of the CNSI Health Advisory Board," said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, CNSI. "Her expertise in operations, data analysis, and enterprise systems modernization will be invaluable in advancing CNSI's growth strategy to not only meet but also anticipate the needs of our clients in this era of rapid change in the health IT industry."

"CNSI has a stellar reputation for being at the forefront of health IT innovation, including being first to the cloud with its Medicaid Management Information System and first to achieve a 19-month core claims system implementation," Boughn said. She added, "I'm delighted to be able to collaborate with such an esteemed panel of members on the CNSI Health Advisory Board to further elevate CNSI's mission and improve the health and well-being of the citizens who rely on Medicaid and CHIP."

Boughn currently serves as Principal Consultant with JBoughn Consulting, LLC, providing guidance and advice to clients on strategy, leadership, and government technology. In December 2021, she retired from her position as the Director of the Data and Systems Group (DSG) within the Center for Medicaid & CHIP Services (CMCS) at CMS. Prior to that, she served in multiple leadership roles at CMS, including Chief Information Officer and Deputy Director of the CMS Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). Her extensive background also includes experience as a software engineer, systems programmer, data analyst, and numerous roles in the private sector supporting healthcare and social service programs.

Boughn holds the distinction as a Presidential Rank Meritorious Executive and was inducted into the FedHealthIT 100 Hall of Fame in 2021.

CNSI's Health Advisory Board comprises some of the foremost thought leaders in healthcare and technology. Its eight members advise CNSI on industry trends, policy initiatives, and innovative ways to help CNSI's state and federal clients improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. The CNSI Health Advisory Board members are:

Ryan Bosch , MD, FACP

Julie Boughn

Aneesh Chopra

Charlene Frizzera

Major General Elder Granger ( USA , Ret.), MD

Ryan Howells

Bobbie Kilberg

Charles Milligan

Read their full bios at www.cns-inc.com.

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies in the United States. CNSI aligns, builds, and manages innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health of individuals and communities. Headquartered in the United States with a major technology center in Chennai, India, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, program managers, and subject matter experts with large-scale, mission-critical information technology implementation experience. Learn more at www.cns-inc.com.

Contact:

Janice Moore

Janice.Moore@cns-inc.com

703-214-3552

View original content:

SOURCE CNSI