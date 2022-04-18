Capital Square Appoints Branding and Marketing Veteran, Jacqueline Rogers, as Chief Communications Officer

RICHMOND, Va., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, announced today that Jacqueline Rogers has joined the firm as chief communications officer.

Rogers built her career at several of the most influential companies in the nation, with an emphasis on cutting-edge technology, branding and marketing. She recently served as head of brand program management at Amazon Music. In her newly created role at Capital Square, she will oversee branding, marketing, investor relations, communications, strategy and implementation.

"Capital Square has grown rapidly since its founding in 2012. The firm continues to expand its product line of tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trust programs, opportunity zone funds, a multifamily REIT and development funds," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "I am thrilled that Jacqueline has joined Capital Square. She will help take the firm to an even higher level by increasing brand loyalty across the product line for the mutual benefit of investors, broker-dealers, financial advisors and others."

At Amazon Music, Rogers spearheaded the organization's largest strategic initiative, the development of a new Amazon Music global brand platform and design refresh that serves as the customer-facing expression of the organization. Previously, she was the director of design operations and program management for Lyft, where she developed strategically aligned programs and processes across the company's product design team.

"I am honored to join an established team with a distinguished history of maximizing value for investors," said Rogers. "I look forward to strengthening the marketing efforts and further increasing our reach to current and prospective investors while continuing to uphold the highest level of excellence that makes Capital Square an industry leader. I am excited to shape the communication of our expanding value proposition to drive our brand forward for our investors, broker-dealers, financial advisors and other colleagues. Capital Square is well-positioned to help lead the real estate industry into a technology-fueled future, and I am thrilled to contribute to the vision of this dynamic company."

Throughout her career, Rogers has created impactful advertising and marketing campaigns across an array of brands, including BMW, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Lincoln Motor Company, Marriott International, Four Seasons Hotels, Soul Cycle and The Ritz-Carlton. She began her career by co-founding the marketing team at Tumblr, where she helped shape the startup brand into a world-renowned social networking brand.

Rogers earned a bachelor's degree in communications studies and English, with an emphasis in journalism, from Christopher Newport University, a master's degree in advertising and brand strategy from The Brandcenter at Virginia Commonwealth University, and an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $5.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

