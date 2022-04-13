Wholesome Wave Georgia Partners with Unite Georgia to Address Food Insecurities Across the State

ATLANTA, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholesome Wave Georgia, a nonprofit that provides access to healthy food choices, announced today they are partnering with Unite Us , the nation's leading technology company connecting health and social care, to address food insecurities for individuals and families across the state of Georgia, through the coordinated care network known as Unite Georgia .

Wholesome Wave Georgia works with 77 farmers' markets, farm stands, and retail locations to match the value of SNAP/EBT spending on fresh, healthy, and locally grown produce. In addition, as a Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) SNAP Outreach partner, Wholesome Wave Georgia screens, enrolls, and renews individuals in SNAP benefits at partner markets, community events, and our East Point office. Additionally, Wholesome Wave Georgia partners with healthcare providers around the state to offer health education, plus fruit and vegetable prescriptions redeemable at participating local produce retailers, to food-insecure Georgians managing diet-related illnesses.

Unite Us connects people to much-needed resources and social services such as assistance with food insecurities, housing, and employment needs. They partner with nonprofit community-based organizations, like Wholesome Wave, that provide resources to community members in order to streamline collaboration.

"The Unite Us Platform helps us better serve our neighbors by keeping our statewide partners connected," said Will Sellers, Executive Director, Wholesome Wave Georgia. "This client-centric approach ensures that our neighbors get the resource and support they deserve. We are grateful to Unite Us for their platform and to be part of this community," he added.

Together, Wholesome Wave Georgia and Unite Us will be able to securely connect people in need to critical resources and services to support food-insecure families through the Unite Georgia network. Unite Us' coordinated care network provides a central point of contact where health care providers, social service organizations, and individuals can securely access and refer people to needed services while monitoring progress and measuring outcomes at scale.

"Our partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia aligns with our goal to connect residents to much-needed services and resources," said Tori Guy, Community Engagement Manager, Unite Us. "Our team works together to support and train network partners who coordinate care, no matter where in the state people live. Our overall intent is to increase equitable access to care, and get individuals the help they need when needed," she added.

About Wholesome Wave Georgia

Wholesome Wave Georgia connects food-insecure families with fresh food and health education through partnerships with local farms, markets, and community partners. We also offer SNAP benefits assistance through accessible screenings, enrollments, and renewals. Our programs support urban and rural farmers and have contributed to our state's local economy; by more than $3.8 million since 2009. Wholesome Wave Georgia realizes our mission through our core programs: Georgia Fresh For Less, Georgia Food For Health, and Georgia SNAP Connection.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure electronic referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST-certified social care infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

