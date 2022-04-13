Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

SKF's first quarter results to be published on 26 April

Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its first quarter results for 2022 on 26 April 2022 at approximately 08:00 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/624adadba330680c003f65c1/kahnd

Sweden  +46 10 884 80 16

UK / International +44 20 3936 2999

Passcode:  410557

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
      (publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-s-first-quarter-results-to-be-published-on-26-april,c3545564

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3545564/1563697.pdf

20220413 SKFâ€™s first quarter results to be published on 26 April

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/entre-gotaholm-skf-p0004439,c3037777

Entre Götaholm SKF-P0004439

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skfs-first-quarter-results-to-be-published-on-26-april-301524646.html

SOURCE SKF

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.