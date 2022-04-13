PFL MMA BOLSTERS EXPANSION TO KEY GLOBAL MARKETS WITH BROADCAST AGREEMENT WITH ESPN AFRICA FOR 2022 SEASON

PFL live events and on-demand video content available year-round in Sub-Saharan Africa

PFL MMA Regular Season kicks off on April 20 to more than 160 countries

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League, (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced a media rights agreement with ESPN Africa for the 2022 Season, highlighting the company's commitment to bringing the world's best MMA action to fight fans on the continent. Under the agreement, the network will become the exclusive PFL content provider in Sub-Saharan Africa and include live coverage of the Regular Season, Playoffs and PFL World Championship.

Photo by Professional Fighters League (PRNewswire)

In addition to live event coverage, audiences will have access to the PFL highlights show and other thrilling content from the league. ESPN is the home of U.S. sports in Africa and PFL will be broadcast alongside other leading global sports properties, such as the NFL and NBA.

PFL Lightweight Don Madge, a Johannesburg, South Africa native, will make his PFL Regular Season debut on April 20 in the co-main event against 2021 PFL Lightweight World Champion Raush Manfio. Madge defeated Nate Williams by a 2nd round submission at the PFL World Championship in October 2021 in a showcase bout and will look to continue the momentum at PFL 1 at Esports Stadium Arlington.

"The PFL is thrilled to announce our exclusive broadcast agreement with ESPN Africa to deliver the PFL 2022 Season events to MMA fans across the continent and expand our partnership with the worldwide leader in sports," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "Africa is a priority market for the PFL and we are committed to signing fighters from the continent as well as hosting future events there to help accelerate the growth of the sport."

"We are excited to have secured the broadcast rights to the 2022 season of the Professional Fighters League for ESPN Africa," said Kyle De Klerk, Director: Sports, The Walt Disney Company Africa. "The PFL will complement our current international and local sports offering, bringing viewers the excitement, adrenalin and exhilaration that are synonymous with this no holds barred, world-class mixed martial arts league," he added.

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a regular season, playoffs and championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points in the regular season advance to the win-or-go-home playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster with 25 percent of its fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of the world, including 2021 PFL champions Kayla Harrison and Ray Cooper III. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to the more than 600 million MMA fans globally.

How to tune in:

ESPN: DStv 218, Starsat 248

SABC Sport

All times are stated in CAT / SAST.

Schedule subject to change

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.

PFL is primetime in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and was broadcast and streamed live worldwide last year to 160 countries with partners including RMC Sport, FPT, Sky Sport, and more. The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience.

PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, U.S. Marine Corps, and more. PFL is backed by major investors including Ares Capital, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

About ESPN

ESPN, Inc., is the world's leading multinational, multimedia sports entertainment enterprise featuring a portfolio of more than 50 multimedia sports assets. It has eight U.S. television networks and 26 International Networks, ESPN Audio (broadcast, satellite, digital, podcasts), the leading portfolio of digital sports services in the world, ESPN The Magazine, consumer products, ESPN Events and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc., which is an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. Hearst holds a 20 percent interest in ESPN.

For updates regarding PFL and other sports, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.espn.com/.

About The Walt Disney Company EMEA:

The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 80 years and employs thousands across the region. Between Disneyland Paris and its other iconic brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, 20th Century Studios and ESPN, The Walt Disney Company EMEA entertains, informs and inspires millions of consumers in more than 130 countries through the power of unparalleled storytelling. Disney+, the company's direct-to-consumer streaming service, is currently available in 17 markets across Europe.

