Pacaso Launches Innovative Luxury Second Home Co-ownership Platform in Sun Valley, Idaho

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today announced that it has expanded its service to Sun Valley, Idaho. Pacaso offers buyers the unique opportunity to co-own 1/8 to 1/2 of a contemporary second home in the greater Sun Valley area.

The light-drenched home allows owners to take in the fresh mountain air from two decks, one off the dining room and another off the primary suite. Additional features of the spacious three-story home include a gourmet kitchen, three guest bedrooms, an office, a game room, an elevator and a private two-car garage. (PRNewswire)

"From fly fishing in the summer to hitting the slopes of Bald and Dollar Mountains in the winter, Sun Valley boasts a wide array of outdoor pursuits that has made it a sought-after location for second home buyers," said Pacaso Co-Founder and CEO Austin Allison. "This demand has increased the strain on housing inventory in many mountain towns, and the Sun Valley area is no exception. Pacaso's co-ownership model helps preserve affordable housing, as it empowers second home buyers to uplevel their focus toward luxury properties, leaving more affordable and median-priced homes available to others within the local workforce and community."

Pacaso's first listing in the area is a four-bedroom, six-bathroom Thunder Spring townhouse offering unparalleled views of Bald Mountain. The mountain is framed by a wraparound window wall in this contemporary home's great room, which features a sleek fireplace and beamed, vaulted ceiling. The light-drenched home allows owners to take in the fresh mountain air from two decks, one off the dining room and another off the primary suite. Additional features of the spacious three-story home include a gourmet kitchen, three guest bedrooms, an office, a game room, an elevator and a private two-car garage. Owners will have access to the Zenergy Health Club & Spa which features a tennis club, fitness facilities and classes, a full-service spa and more, located mere steps from their home.

"This gorgeous Thunder Spring residence is the perfect Sun Valley second home. With incredible high-end finishes, drop-dead gorgeous views and close proximity to both town and one of the finest health clubs and spas in the country, owners are guaranteed to have a fantastic visit each and every time they come. We are thrilled to have been able to help Pacaso secure one of the most premier properties in the Sun Valley area and look forward to welcoming up to eight families to the community," said Katherine Rixon, owner of Rixon + Cronin, Keller Williams Sun Valley.

Pacaso partners with all interested real estate agents and brokerages in markets where it operates. Real estate agents representing buyers who purchase a share of a Pacaso home receive a 3% referral commission, plus Pacaso equity in the form of 500 RSUs. Agents in Idaho who are interested in working with Pacaso can learn more on the company's website. The company has begun working with a variety of local businesses to support its operations in Idaho.

To see all available homes, please visit the Pacaso website .

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in more than 35 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

Learn more about Pacaso and view listings at Pacaso.com and connect with @PacasoHomes on Instagram and Twitter .

Pacaso (PRNewsfoto/Pacaso) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pacaso