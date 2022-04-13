NEW FEATURE FILM TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS ANNOUNCES SPECIAL LIVE MUSICAL TOUR DATES THAT COINCIDE WITH SELECT THEATRICAL OPENINGS, BEGINNING APRIL 22

-Fans of New Orleans Music and Culture Are In For A Special Cinematic and Live Musical Experience-

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans Of New Orleans music and culture are in for a very special musical and cinematic experience as the new film TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS is headed to select movie theaters nationwide beginning on April 22nd, and Take Me To The River ALL-STARS LIVE is headed to music venues in select cities nationwide during the month of May, it was announced today by Director/ Producer Martin Shore. In addition, on April 29th Petaluma Records will release the accompanying Take Me To The River: New Orleans album, featuring brand new music taken from the film.

TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS is the second in the franchise of the award-winning TAKE ME TO THE RIVER films. The new movie celebrates the rich musical history, the heritage, legacy, and influence of New Orleans and Louisiana. A true collaboration and melting pot of influences from around the world, that came together and formed one of the world's most unique cultural jewels. Our adventure shows the resiliency of surviving disaster to a formidable rebirth while pairing legacy musicians with stars of today, and how this unique cultural jewel came to exist. Featuring New Orleans artists such The Neville Brothers, Dr. John, Irma Thomas, Ledisi, G-Eazy, Snoop Dogg, WIlliam Bell, Galactic, Mannie Fresh, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, George Porter Jr., Christian Scott, Donald Harrison, Big Freeda, Ani DiFranco, PJ Morton of Maroon 5, Rebirth Brass Band, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Soul Rebels, Voice of the Wetlands, The Givers, Dumpstaphunk, Cheeky Blakk, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Big Sam, Terence Higgins, Walter Wolfman Washington, Dee-1, Davell Crawford and many others. The film is narrated by New Orleans local and actor, John Goodman.

The film will open in New Orleans at The Broad Theater beginning on April 22nd before rolling out theaters in Los Angeles and New York on April 29th. The film will then continue to open in select cities nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, DC, Denver, Houston, Jackson, Memphis, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Portland, Raleigh, San Diego, St. Louis, and more, bringing the music, history and rich culture of New Orleans to the big screen.

Beginning on May 5th, TAKE ME TO THE RIVER ALL-STARS LIVE featuring musicians from the film including Ivan Neville, Ian Neville, Jon Cleary, Robert Mercurio, Terence Higgins & more will be traveling to select cities around the nation to hold live in-person, one night only concerts. Performances will be held in New Orleans (5/5 at House of Blues), Chicago (5/10 at City Winery), Philadelphia (5/11 at Ardmore Music Hall), Brooklyn (5/12 at Brooklyn Bowl), St. Louis (5/13 at The Grandel), and Nashville (5/18 at Brooklyn Bowl). In the weeks following, the film will open in cities such as Jackson, Philadelphia, Portland, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, Boston, D.C., Memphis, and more.

Live Musical Tour Events include:

"Take Me to the River New Orleans is the ultimate love letter to New Orleans and to Louisiana" said director/producer Martin Shore. "The region's culture, history, legacy, heritage, and music. The film, the record, and our live shows are a celebration of the rich music and culture of New Orleans. Come share the joy with our community!"

As Snoop Dogg notes in the film, "They call it music heaven when you are able to work with the greats. It's like I got my angel wings today."

For tickets to both the live music events as well as to see the film in theaters, please visit: http://www.takemetotheriver.org/

Or follow TAKE ME TO THE RIVER NEW ORLEANS on social at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tmttrfilm/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tmttrfilm

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tmttr_film/

