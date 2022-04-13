LifeLabs Launches the World's Coolest T-shirt with the Most Sustainable Fabric and Packaging

Tech apparel brand transforms the basic T-shirt with CoolLife cooling technology

Proprietary body temperature regulating fabric provides continuous cooling

Science merges with design for the ultimate, everyday essential

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLabs , the first textile innovator making meaningful progress in combating the effects of climate change through thermally-efficient textiles, announces the launch of the world's most cooling T-shirt in a range of styles and colors to offer maximum versatility and comfort for everyday wear. LifeLabs' innovative take on the spring / summer wardrobe staple brings science and design together allowing individuals to stay cool without sacrificing style. The classic T-shirt is elevated through CoolLife, the world's first thermally-transparent, Polyethylene fabric that cools your body temperature by nearly 3°F and allows an individual's body heat to escape rapidly, creating a more effective and efficient cooling effect throughout the day unlike any other apparel on the market.

LifeLabs' Everyday Cooling T-shirt incorporates recycled materials and stands apart from other cooling garments since CoolLife tech is the only material that delivers more effective cooling with less environmental impact. The essentials are not only functional but also designed for long-term sustainability. CoolLife items are not only cool to the touch, but by wearing them, individuals experience sustained cooling throughout the day, greater than other brands, allowing them to adjust their thermostat by three degrees Fahrenheit which is estimated to save 400lbs of carbon per household per year. This can decrease global greenhouse gas emissions and water pollution over time, through reducing energy usage on a personal and global level.

"The T-shirt is a quintessential item in every wardrobe so we're taking the simplicity of the basic T-shirt and re-engineering it into something more," said Scott Mellin, CEO of LifeLabs. "As temperatures rise, we've created the only cooling T-shirt on the planet in a number of styles and colors that will provide unparalleled comfort for any occasion. Our apparel is designed with a practical sensibility and by using less materials and reduced energy usage, we're also supporting a more sustainable lifestyle."

For the first time, LifeLabs, known for its minimalist designs in a neutral palette, is introducing colors. Select men's and women's CoolLife T-shirts will be available in shades inspired by nature including altitude (celestial blue), olive (conifer green) and ice (blue glass). LifeLabs collection of cooling T-shirts using recycled materials include:

Men's CoolLife Everyday T-shirts

LifeLabs short and long-sleeved crew tops for men are designed with the fewest seams possible and direct print labels in soft, cool to the touch jersey knits for the highest level of comfort. The CoolLife Everyday men's T-shirts have an instant cool touch value (Qmax) of 0.20 which is 35% cooler than Everlane's men's organic cotton T-shirt, 68% cooler than Vuori's Strato Tech Tee and 50% cooler than Nike DriFIT long-sleeve training T-shirt. LifeLabs men's CoolLife T-shirt collection is available in white, altitude and olive, ranging in price from $49 - $59.

Women's CoolLife Everyday T-shirts

In addition to the classic, short-sleeved crew top, LifeLabs is expanding its women's collection to feature new silhouettes including a blouse that takes a modern spin on the Henley Tee that can be dressed up or down, as well as a tank top. Created with both functionality and style in mind, the neckline of the tank is cut slightly higher in front for sun protection and the shoulder straps are brought inward for a modern, slimming effect. The CoolLife Everyday women's tops have an instant cool touch value (Qmax) of 0.20, which is 66% cooler than Everlane's women's organic cotton crew T-shirt. LifeLabs women's CoolLife T-shirt collection is available in black, white, ice and olive, ranging in price from $39 - $59.

LifeLabs World's Coolest T-shirt Collection is available for purchase now on LifeLabs.Design .

About LifeLabs:

LifeLabs™ is a material sciences company based on textile patents from Stanford's advanced materials laboratory. LifeLabs™ bridges the gap between academia and scientific research and commercially-viable textiles that create a more sustainable world. LifeLabs™and the Life System™ of textiles introduce a unique suite of intellectual property and patents addressing peoples' environments, from mobility to home to work to sport. LifeLabs'™ patented textiles maximize comfort and performance while reducing energy on a personal and global scale.

Media Contact:

Amy Pandya

R&CPMK

(310) 967-3418

amy.pandya@rogersandcowanpmk.com

