Kanarys, Inc. Announces Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Maturity Quiz for HubSpot Customers

HubSpot's customers will be able to use Kanarys' proprietary tool to uncover their progress on their DEI journey and identify ways they can grow their DEI strategy for long-term success.

DALLAS, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanarys , a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) technology company focused on providing the tools organizations need to create long-term systemic change around DEI challenges, announces its DEI Maturity Quiz for leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform HubSpot 's 135,000 customers. The DEI Maturity Quiz will reveal where companies are on their DEI journey, uncover blind spots, and help company leaders identify areas of growth. The announcement comes on the heels of HubSpot's recent investment in the Kanarys platform and the two companies' collaboration to help HubSpot customers improve DEI in their respective workplaces.

The DEI Maturity Quiz is built by Kanarys' subject matter experts, and the proprietary tool analyzes and assesses best practices for critical DEI components, such as talent acquisition, retention and succession planning, DEI Councils, Employee Resource Groups, unconscious bias training, paid apprenticeship programs, supplier diversity programs, and more. Once HubSpot customers have completed the quiz and gained an understanding of their DEI journey, they can utilize Kanarys' comprehensive library of guidebooks and toolkits at no cost to learn the best practices that will help implement lasting changes within their organizations.

"Companies are finding that DEI and true belonging are really at the heart of an organization's success, and those that focus on DEI in a meaningful way are more likely to retain their employees, foster innovation, outperform their competitors, and so much more," said Mandy Price, co-founder and CEO of Kanarys. "In order to leverage DEI for business growth and employee retention, companies must first understand and measure their DEI progress, uncover potential stumbling blocks, and identify areas for improvement. This is why we're excited to offer HubSpot customers Kanarys' DEI Maturity Quiz to help bring about lasting organizational change and ultimately improve the workplace for millions of Americans."

"At HubSpot, we're always working to provide our customers with the tools and resources they need to scale and compete in today's economy," said Andrew Lindsay, SVP of corporate & business development at HubSpot. "We know that investing in DEI is critical to growing companies, which is why we're excited to build on our investment in Kanarys to help our customers solve DEI challenges and leverage DEI for business success.

The business case for DEI is stronger than ever. A recent Gartner study found that 75% of companies with diverse and inclusive decision-making teams will exceed their financial targets in 2022. Alternatively, it can also come at a huge cost if companies do not foster diversity. A lack of diversity within American companies has resulted in an economic loss of nearly $70 trillion . As companies look to rebuild during "The Great Reinvention" of the workplace, they're leaning into DEI to retain top talent, foster culture and belonging, keep employees engaged, and ultimately increase business. Kanarys has been at the forefront of DEI work since 2018, working with mid-sized enterprises and Fortune 500 companies to hone their data-driven approach to solve DEI issues, pinpoint DEI blindspots, and transform workplaces.

