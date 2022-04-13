Endeavor Business Media Announces Acquisition of Scranton Gillette Communications Portfolio of Transportation and Water Brands

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the acquisition of a portfolio of Scranton Gillette Communications brands including Construction Equipment, Roads & Bridges, Storm Water Solutions, Water Quality Products, and Water and Wastes Digest. These brands will further strengthen Endeavor's position as the market-leader in the transportation, water and wastewater industries and will provide opportunities to substantially expand its audience reach and customer offerings to these key markets.

"We are pleased to welcome these well-respected brands to Endeavor Business Media and look forward to integrating them with our existing portfolio to enhance our capabilities in serving our readers and advertisers," said Chris Ferrell, CEO of Endeavor Business Media. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing these industries with the most comprehensive content and marketing solutions offerings."

Storm Water Solutions, Water Quality Products, and Water and Wastes Digest will uniquely contribute to the growth of Endeavor's market share in the storm water and wastewater industry across a range of media platforms. Collectively, these brands serve more than 163,000 print and digital readers.

"The acquisition of these category leading brands by Endeavor will provide a strategic platform for their continued growth and success," said Ed Gillette, President & CEO of Scranton Gillette Communications.

Construction Equipment and Roads & Bridges will expand Endeavor's transportation and infrastructure market coverage, aligning with its Buildings & Construction and Commercial Vehicle brands such as Fleet Owner, Fleet Maintenance, and Rental Equipment Register. Construction Equipment serves fleet managers responsible for acquiring and managing equipment, trucks and related products with 72,000 subscribers to the magazine. Roads & Bridges is a complementary brand focused on delivering industry developments and insights to government officials, contractors, producers, and engineers involved in the road and bridge construction industry, reaching 106,000+ readers.

Nick Curci of Corporate Solutions in Westport, Connecticut was the exclusive advisor to Scranton Gillette Communications in arranging, structuring and negotiating this transaction.

Endeavor Business Media

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events and marketing solutions. Today the company is one of the largest B2B Media companies in the US with more than 550 employees, 6,000 customers and a monthly audience of nearly 9 million readers. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the aviation, dental, facilities maintenance, fire & public safety, design engineering, buildings and construction, energy, manufacturing, industrial, technology, medical, securities, laser, lighting, oil & gas, public services, security, construction, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets. The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Houston, TX; Cleveland, OH; Fort Collins, CO, and Overland Park, KS. To learn more, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com .

