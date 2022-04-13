Ellucian Unveils 2022 Impact Award Winners Recognizing Higher Ed Institutions for Commitment to Student Success

$220,000 in Grants Presented to Winners During Ellucian Live 2022

RESTON, Va., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week during Ellucian Live, the higher education industry's top global technology conference, Ellucian announced the winners of the 2022 Ellucian Impact Awards. The annual awards, from Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, celebrate visionaries in higher education who are inspiring others to push the boundaries of technology and innovation.

This year, eight winners spanning four categories, will each receive a $25,000 grant in recognition of their commitment to driving student success. In addition, four Rising Star recipients will each receive a $5,000 grant. The 2022 Impact Award Winners and Rising Stars are:

Allan Hancock College - Digital Transformation

Universidad de Monterrey - Digital Transformation

Fordham University – Innovation

Troy University - Innovation

Atlanta Technical College - Student Experience

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University – Student Experience

Colorado State University and Colorado State University, Pueblo – Change Leadership

Southeast Community College – Change Leadership

University College Cork – Rising Star

College of New Caledonia – Rising Star

Hampton University – Rising Star

American University of Kuwait – Rising Star

"The Ellucian Impact Awards recognize institutions using technology to solve challenges, operate more efficiently, and offer a better student experience. This year's winners are incredibly inspiring and demonstrate true leadership in driving transformation in higher education," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "We are honored to partner with institutions to deliver the modern solutions that empower and enable our customers to exceed students' evolving expectations."

More information about the 2022 Impact Award categories and winners is below.

Digital Transformation – Recognizing higher education institutions using digital technology to improve process efficiency and business value.

Allan Hancock College - Santa Maria, California

Allan Hancock College, a Hispanic Serving Institution serving 12,000 students in Santa Maria, California, received the Digital Transformation award for their creation of "Credit Where Credit's Due" - a program using Ellucian Banner and Degree Works to automatically award degrees to students near completion. Eliminating the need for students to apply for graduation, a third of all degrees in 2020-2021 were a result of this unique initiative.

Universidad de Monterrey - San Pedro Garza García, Mexico

Based in San Pedro Garza Carcia, Mexico, Universidad de Monterrey was recognized with an Impact Award in the Digital Transformation category for the creation of a new student platform for registration, course adjustment, financial aid applications and payment leveraging Ellucian Banner. The new registration system is used by all our students at the university, additionally a pilot was carried out with 2,998 first semester students and advanced students to plan their trajectory where 86% of the students of this pilot use this implementation, led to 93% less unfinished inquiries from the online chatbot, 84% less unfinished calls, and a 99% reduction in complaints related to system failure.

Innovation – Recognizing higher education institutions leveraging technology innovation to support a reimagined higher education experience

Fordham University – New York, New York

Serving more than 17,000 students across multiple campuses, Fordham University was presented an Innovation award for its use of data integration between Ellucian Ethos and PeopleAdmin to make talent acquisition more efficient and bring the hiring process online. Leveraging Ellucian cloud technology, the integration increased the institution's reach to the talent community through job boards resulting in 800-900 applications received for 60 open positions. Fifty percent of Fordham's recent hires came from the new online career portal.

Troy University – Troy, Alabama

Ellucian presented an Innovation award to Troy University for its new use of Ellucian Workflow to establish a way for students to apply for additional funds due to exceptional needs brought on by Covid. Using Ellucian Ethos to pull data from Ellucian Colleague, the institution minimized risk of user input errors throughout the process. As a result, the institution was able to save time in processing nearly 9,800 applications and distribute approximately $4M to more than 5,500 students in need.

Student Experience – Celebrating the work higher education institutions are accomplishing in support of evolving student needs and diversity among the student population; recognizing technology impacts on the student experience.

Atlanta Technical College – Atlanta, Georgia

Part of the Technical College System of Georgia, Atlanta Technical College is a recipient of the Student Experience award for its commitment to supporting economic mobility to its largely minority student body through career coaching and internship opportunities. Using Ellucian Banner, a comprehensive ERP system, the institution embraced greater collaboration and cohesion across the community. In partnership with the City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Committee for Progress, Atlanta Technical College increased graduation and retention rates and achieved a 13 percent enrollment increase in career related programs.

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University offers degrees in nursing, health sciences, humanities, behavioral sciences and natural sciences. With a focus on proactively engaging at-risk students, the University implemented an early alert system leveraging Ellucian's CRM Advise. As a result, retention rates at the institution increased by 10 percent, graduation rates increased from 57 percent to 67 percent for nurses over three years, and there was dramatic increase in collaboration between academic advisors and faculty.

Change Leadership – Recognizing school leaders who led ambitious technology initiatives; demonstrating skills and expertise to successfully manage change across multiple stakeholders – a new category for 2022.

Colorado State University – Fort Collins, Colorado and Colorado State University, Pueblo – Pueblo, Colorado

Amidst the challenges of Covid and Colorado wildfires, two institutions within the Colorado State University system implemented a shared IT system Banner SIS, replacing outdated on-premise platforms with a modern cloud environment providing greater efficiencies and a superior suite of tools for managing students and student information. Colorado State University and Colorado State University, Pueblo recognized the consolidation of hundreds of academic policies and processes, as well as combined workflows, procedures, data elements and integrations. As part of this project, new financial aid capabilities reduced credit card processing costs, saving over $20K for the first three months following implementation, with over $400K in savings expected over the next five years.

Southeast Community College – Lincoln, Nebraska

As a data-driven decision-making institution, Southeast Community College relies on Ellucian Colleague to successfully complete initiatives and deliver a positive user experience serving areas such as student affairs, instruction, bill-paying, and human resources more effectively. SCC leadership embraced a new strategic plan that included transforming its academic calendar from quarters to semesters and developing a new academic advising model using CRM Advise.

