Announcing Roundhouse Provisions, a New Emergency Preparedness Foods and Dietary Supplements Brand, from Master Outdoorsman and Action Hero, Chuck Norris.

New "Chuck Norris-Approved" Emergency Food Supply Kit Is a Convenient, Shelf-Stable Storage Solution, Great For Everyday and Emergency Use, Keeping You Prepared and Ready for Whatever Comes Next

HOUSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From natural disasters to outdoor adventures to life's daily demands, new emergency preparedness foods, and dietary supplements brand Roundhouse Provisions ™ has launched today, providing an easy and healthy way to be prepared and satisfied in any situation. Chuck Norris, who is recognized around the world as an action hero, an authority on health and fitness, and an avid outdoorsman, will offer his stamp of approval, and act as spokesperson for the emergency preparedness foods and dietary supplements brand.

Action hero, an authority on health and fitness, and avid outdoorsman, Chuck Norris with the Emergency Food Supply Kit from Roundhouse Provisions (PRNewswire)

"Food access instability caused by job loss, the pandemic, and natural disasters is at an all-time high. Roundhouse Provisions provides you peace of mind and helps make sure you're always prepped and ready no matter what comes next. They use delicious, high-quality ingredients that help you and your family stay strong and ready to tackle any situation, in any location, any time without notice," said Norris.

The company's first product at launch is an Emergency Food Supply Kit ($249.95). Like all Roundhouse Provisions products, this one is "Chuck Norris approved." These meals are the ultimate in easy preparation, requiring just water and heat to prepare delicious and nutritious food to maximize performance when you need it the most. Utilizing stackable containers to provide easy, efficient storage, each container holds 76 tasty, individually packaged, nutrient-packed meals, ready to go at a moment's notice. Meal options include spicy Habanero Chili, Baked Potato Cheese Soup, Creamy Pasta Primavera, Chicken Flavored Teriyaki with Rice, and more. These meals are also an easy alternative to cooking or daily delivery when you experience a limitation in food choices due to location and environment. When you experience extremes beyond your control, you need a product as effective as Chuck Norris' famous roundhouse kick.

The Roundhouse Provisions Story



Keeping you prepared and ready for whatever comes next. Everyone needs a Preparedness Kit. The goal of Roundhouse Provisions ™ is to make sure people are always prepared and ready, from every day to the emergency to the extraordinary circumstance that can occur at any time without notice. American martial artist, film and television star, an authority on health and fitness, and avid outdoorsman Chuck Norris will act as spokesman for Roundhouse Provisions. Roundhouse Provisions uses high-quality ingredients to give people a delicious way to stay strong and ready to handle any situation that life throws their way. Roundhouse Provisions specializes in crafting food and dietary food supplements to support people to reach their maximum performance when they need it the most. Emergencies can occur any time without notice and when they do, Roundhouse Provisions wants to help you be ready. Follow on Instagram @roundhouseprovisions , on Twitter @RoundhouseProv , on YouTube @RoundhouseProvisions .

About Chuck Norris



Film and television star Chuck Norris is recognized the world over as an action hero. He's also lived the role in real life — as the former Karate World Champion and a member of the U.S. Air Force. Like the heroic characters he portrays, people know Chuck as a man who's honest, always prepared, and good to have around in an emergency. Follow him on Instagram @chucknorris .

Roundhouse Provisions, a new emergency preparedness foods, and dietary supplements brand. (PRNewswire)

