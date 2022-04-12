Vuzix Announces Reseller Agreement with Field Operations Support Provider Opsivity

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced a reseller agreement with Opsivity, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of field operations support focused on harnessing knowledge and sharing operational expertise that solves technical issues in real-time.

Opsivity addresses the needs of operations-focused companies and their remote field technicians to help improve issue resolution and dramatically reduce downtime. By utilizing unique Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to power its KnowledgeBase™, Opsivity builds, scales, and shares operational expertise and know-how such as procedures, checklists, articles, and previous solutions. The active KnowledgeBase is combined with advanced and easy-to-use, real-time collaboration features that intelligently locate and connect field technicians via chat or live video call to a Subject Matter Expert (SME) to assist in issue resolution. Opsivity runs on devices that field technicians already use and trust such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables to access operational insights that keep businesses running.

"We had been working already with Opsivity and are now focused on accelerating the digital transformation of our joint customer base that spans numerous industry verticals," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Vuzix M400 smart glasses running Opsivity's Field Support solution will enable customers to boost their productivity and increase First-Time-Fix performance safely and efficiently."

"Our reseller agreement with Vuzix is a huge step forward for our joint customer base," said Brandon Mercer, Head of Regional Sales - Americas at Opsivity. "We believe that our combined vision for on-demand field expertise and easy-to-use remote assistance is key to accompany the rapid digital transformation of our customers, delivering them operational know-how, right now."

Opsivity's AR features provide field technicians the ability to take photos, videos and annotate on-screen to share with SMEs in real-time to help achieve quick issue resolution. Each support interaction is captured and accessible to expand customers' ongoing base of operational knowledge which enhances field productivity and ramps on-the-job-training effectiveness. Companies ranging from utilities, manufacturing, oil and gas, transportation, logistics, and simple service repair can all benefit from empowering their field technicians with Opsivity to help solve issues faster.

