Quontic Bank Launches First Ever Payments Ring in the United States

Quontic's wearable payment device will allow customers to tap-to-pay at any merchant worldwide that accepts contactless payments.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quontic Bank announced today that it has introduced the first ever tap-to-pay mobile payment ring to the U.S. market. Quontic is an innovative, digital-first, and customer centric bank on a mission to redefine how a bank and its customers conduct business.

(PRNewsfoto/Quontic) (PRNewswire)

"Welcome to your debit card, evolved. Quontic is the first bank to offer Bitcoin rewards on a checking account, the first to offer a wearable payment solution, and, often, the only bank willing to demonstrate just how innovative a digital bank can be," said Steve Schnall, CEO and Founder of Quontic. "We're pleased to continue to push the industry forward and will continue to make it easier for Americans to bank, wherever and however they choose."

Customers are able to link the ring to one of Quontic's three market leading checking accounts: High Interest Checking , which can earn up to 1.01% APY; Bitcoin Rewards Checking , which earns 1.5% Bitcoin on all eligible purchases, and Cash Rewards Checking , which earns 1.5% cash back on all eligible purchases.

Quontic is committed to making banking more equitable for its customers. As a U.S. Department of Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Quontic provides access to homeownership to low-income families, immigrants, small business owners and others who have earned, saved and budgeted their money on the path to homeownership. In the past year, Quontic was named the Best Overall Online Bank of 2022 by Forbes, one of America's Best Banks 2022 by GoBankingRates and one of America's Best Banks 2022 by Newsweek.

For an image of the ring, click here .

To learn more about the ring, click here .

About Quontic

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's disruptive banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach. Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York. Follow and connect with Quontic on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Inquiries: pr@quonticbank.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quontic