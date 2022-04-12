PJ Trailers and Demco Announce the Release of the All-New EZ Latch Gooseneck Coupler

ADDISON, Texas , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PJ Trailers is proud to announce the release of the Demco EZ Latch Gooseneck Coupler in conjunction with their upgraded Low-Pro Flatdeck With Duals (LD). Co-developed in a trusted partnership with Demco, this gooseneck coupler is a product exclusive to ATW, which will continue to roll out across PJ's line-up of gooseneck trailers, as well as other ATW brands.

"PJ Trailers and their all-new LD model was the perfect fit to introduce this exciting new coupler design," said Johnathan Bradley, Vice President of Sales for ATW. "The Demco partnership, with their long history and deep product knowledge, was absolutely critical in developing this innovative coupler that will continue to add great value for our dealers and customers both at PJ and across ATW."

Demco has made a name for itself throughout the trailer industry with its EZ Latch system. Unlike a standard trailer coupler, a Demco EZ Latch system automatically latches when dropped onto a hitch ball, giving trailer owners and operators a secure and easy way to hitch up and tow. The new EZ Latch Gooseneck Coupler will be the first gooseneck coupler to make use of this time-saving technology.

Available first on PJ's reimagined LD, the EZ Latch Gooseneck Coupler includes an all-new housing built specifically for goosenecks and will feature a distinct color for the PJ Trailers models.

"The EZ Latch Gooseneck Coupler was designed to give gooseneck owners the same ease and convenience that the EZ Latch system already provides for other trailer models," said Kevin Ten Haken, Executive Vice President for Demco. "When looking for the right partner to help bring this new coupler to market, ATW was the obvious choice. Their dedication to quality and customer support will help ensure the EZ Latch Gooseneck Coupler becomes the new standard for gooseneck trailers throughout our industry."

The Demco EZ Latch Gooseneck Coupler is available first on the all-new PJ Trailers Low-Pro Flatdeck with Duals (LD) through your local PJ Trailers Dealer.

About PJ Trailers

Since 1991, PJ Trailers has been driving the trailer industry forward with innovation and technology. PJ manufactures a variety of superbly constructed, prograde trailers, including flatdecks, deckovers, tilts, dumps, car haulers, and utilities. With more than 300 Dealers located throughout the US and Canada, PJ offers unmatched value, services, and support for end-users and dealers alike. PJ Trailers is a brand of ATW, North America's leading manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of professional and consumer grade trailers, truck equipment, parts, and accessories.

About Demco

Incorporated in 1964, Demco, is a diversified manufacturer of trailer components, agriculture, and RV aftermarket products. The companies' mission is "Doing our best to provide you the best". Demco currently serves a wide range of customers in the North America and Australian markets employing over 250 team members located in (corporate headquarters) Boyden, IA and Spencer, IA. For more information about Demco, visit www.demco-products.com.

