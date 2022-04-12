New Medicare Advantage Focused Primary Care Clinic in Four Corners Raises The Standard For Healthcare

Patient-Focused Health Network, SaludVIP, Opens New Clinic in Four Corners, Providing First Class Primary Care to Spanish-Speaking Community

TAMPA, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaludVIP, a patient-focused primary care network based in Florida, is excited to announce the opening of their new local clinic in Four Corners.

The new clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies allowing patients to receive all the care and services they need under one roof.

"It is very rewarding being able to open the doors to a new revolutionary healthcare facility that will provide first-class primary care services to the Spanish-speaking Medicare Advantage community of Four Corners," Dr. Lidzoe Correa of SaludVIP said. "We're excited to meet our new patients and help guide them on their healthcare journey."

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, SaludVIP has successfully and safely maintained a continuity of care to their patients with both preventive and routine care. In addition, they continue to demonstrate their ability to provide the highest quality of care even during the most challenging of times.

In efforts to make care accessible to all patients, SaludVIP helps to eliminate potential health care burdens by offering services including same-day appointments, transportation assistance to and from clinics, and virtual visits when needed.

SaludVIP uses a model that puts quality time spent between a doctor and patient at the forefront. They believe in quality, not quantity. Physicians at SaludVIP clinics see only 10 to 15 patients a day, allowing them to give more thorough diagnoses and treatments than possible in the traditional quick trip to the doctor. Patients are encouraged to see their physicians often where highly specialized care is tailored to them and their specific needs.

The new SaludVIP primary care clinic, located at 101 Divine Dr, Ste 1, Davenport, FL, is now accepting patients who receive Medicare Advantage plan benefits. Those interested can call 863-356-1077 or visit saludvip.com to learn more.

About SaludVIP

Serving growing Hispanic communities throughout Florida, SaludVIP is part of the larger health network brand VIPcare. Together they operate over 49 clinics that provide care to Medicare Advantage patients utilizing a high-touch population health management approach that prioritizes spending quality time with the physician. By focusing on a senior care model and increasing access to high-quality care, SaludVIP's model is at the forefront of the future of healthcare. SaludVIP patients are encouraged to see the doctor often instead of only when they are sick, contributing to their success towards patient outcomes.

