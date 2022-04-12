McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, Bringing Arbitrations Against Chase Bank and Wells Fargo Over Allegedly Unfair Overdraft Fees

National Law Firm is Accepting Arbitration Claims from Bank Customers Nationwide

ONTARIO, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, (MWA) – a national law firm specializing in Financial Services, Class Actions, and Unfair & Deceptive Practices matters – is representing Wells Fargo and Chase customers as they bring arbitration claims over the institutions' allegedly unfair overdraft practices. The firm is actively accepting new claims for arbitration from current customers across the country.

Allegedly unfair and illegal overdraft practices have been the subject of debate and court cases for many years. MWA believes there is evidence of Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase bank, two of the largest retail banks in the world, of improperly and illegally charging customers overdraft fees on debit card transactions. MWA is not new to this kind of practice or litigation. It previously obtained a landmark $203 million class action verdict against Wells Fargo as a result of Wells Fargo's overdraft practices that were found to be profiteering off customers.

In recent years, however, financial institutions have widely adopted the use of arbitration clauses that unfairly revoke the customer's right to bring a class action lawsuit against the bank in a court of law. Customers are instead forced to bring their claims of allegedly unfairly charged overdraft fees through arbitration as a single claim. Many wronged consumers find arbitration overwhelming and, therefore, drop their claims. That is what most banks count on in enforcing arbitration clauses. Chase and Wells Fargo are two such institutions that have utilized arbitration clauses to attempt to prevent customers from bringing overdraft claims against them.

MWA has promised to represent qualified clients in their overdraft fee arbitrations against Chase bank and Wells Fargo at no cost to the customer. "We believe arbitration clauses are just one of the underhanded ways corporations try to weasel out of being held accountable for their unfair or illegal practices," remarks MWA Founding Partner Richard McCune. "Every customer's money and time is valuable, no matter how few overdraft fees. It all works toward holding these institutions responsible. That's why we don't charge a penny to our clients. If we win for our client in arbitration, we will look to the bank to pay our fees and costs instead of our client. If we lose, we get nothing. We believe in these cases." MWA encourages current Chase bank or Wells Fargo customers to visit their website to see if they qualify to recover their overdraft fees in arbitration.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains California offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine and supports its national practice with offices in Illinois, and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

