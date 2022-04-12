IHG® HOTELS & RESORTS NAMES KIPSU PREFERRED MESSAGING VENDOR

The industry-leading messaging solution and IHG Hotels & Resorts come together to bring guest messaging to the IHG portfolio

MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kipsu today announced that IHG® Hotels & Resorts has selected the company as a preferred vendor for all brands and service levels across its portfolio of more than 6,000 hotels in over 100 countries around the world. More than 3,000 hotel teams in 56 countries use Kipsu's digital messaging solution to drive guest engagement, increase review scores, and boost staff efficiency.

Many guests today prefer to message staff directly instead of making a trip to the front desk or making a call to a busy front desk associate. Kipsu empowers hotel teams to provide personalized service through digital channels, making guest requests simpler for both guests and hotel colleagues.

A partner since 2015, IHG's Kimpton brand found continued success with Kipsu's offerings. "Kimpton saw a need for an interactive guest engagement platform that would efficiently deliver a meaningful guest experience," said Rachel Liao, Director of Guest Experience at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. "Kipsu has enhanced Kimpton's on-property guest services and will certainly provide similarly great benefit to the broader IHG portfolio."

With brands like IHG in mind, Kipsu has built a tailored messaging solution, designed for the fast-paced environment of a hotel that integrates into key systems like Opera PMS and Quore and streamlines front-of-house operations. From the Kipsu browser or mobile app, teams can sync data, stay on top of high-priority requests, and save time while working the front desk or moving around the property.

As a preferred vendor, IHG hotels and resorts around the world will benefit from preferred pricing, custom integrations, dedicated customer support, and access to SMS text messaging and unique, next generation messaging channels like Apple Business Chat and Google Business Messaging. "We see a great opportunity to support IHG hotels in their guest satisfaction goals as well as fueling team efficiencies. We're looking forward to bringing the success that our Kimpton partners- and dozens of other hotels across the portfolio- have experienced, to IHG's entire family of hotels," said Tom McGurran, SVP and General Manager of Hospitality at Kipsu.

About Kipsu: Kipsu is the standalone leader in Real-Time Engagement, enabling service-driven hoteliers to build relationships with their guests using texting, live web chat, and social messaging without any download or installation. These familiar and frictionless channels allow service professionals to respond to questions and address concerns efficiently, resulting in higher guest satisfaction and personalized service delivery.

About IHG® Hotels & Resorts: IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG Rewards , one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

- Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas , Regent Hotels & Resorts , InterContinental Hotels & Resorts , Vignette Collection , Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants , Hotel Indigo

- Premium: voco hotels , HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts , Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts , EVEN Hotels

- Essentials: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts , Holiday Inn Express , avid hotels

- Suites: Atwell Suites , Staybridge Suites , Holiday Inn Club Vacations , Candlewood Suites

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards . For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

