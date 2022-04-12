GNC Presents Exclusive Launch of Pre JYM X Pre-Workout for High-Performing Fitness Enthusiasts and Athletes

Global retailer adds new and improved generation of JYM's award-winning pre-workout

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jim Stoppani's classic Pre JYM pre-workout hit the market in 2013 and ushered in an era of transparency. Earning its reputation as the world's first high-performance pre-workout supplement, JYM has upheld that legacy as it continues to reinvent in the highly competitive and saturated pre-workout category time after time. Designed for the most ambitious and hard-charging athletes, the new Pre JYM X science-backed formula helps consumers take workouts to the next level by maximizing exercise performance, muscle pumps and energy, resulting in noticeable change. Now available at GNC, Pre JYM X is tailormade for the serious fitness enthusiast looking for the end-all-be-all pre-workout.

"We are excited to welcome Pre JYM X to GNC's portfolio of exclusive products," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Our goal at GNC is to deliver cutting-edge products with scientifically proven ingredients and formulas to help our customers Live Well. JYM has a proven history and a cult following for a reason and we are certain consumers will reap the benefits of this powerhouse pre-workout."

Nearly a decade since JYM's first pre-workout installment, Pre JYM X now represents the latest generation of the brand's iconic pre-workout formulation. 10 grams of actives have been added to the award-winning Pre JYM formula for a full 30.3 grams, making Pre JYM X the pinnacle of pre-workouts for the most serious of fitness fanatics. Other key ingredients include:

Betaine Nitrate, Citrulline Nitrate, and Pine Bark Extract for improved muscle pumps

Methylliberine from Dynamine™️, Theanine, and Theacrine™️ for extra nootropic benefits

6 grams of BCAAs per scoop which eliminates the need to purchase a separate BCAA supplement

Increased doses of Creatine HCl, Beta Alanine, Alpha GPC and Citrulline Malate

"Our partnership with GNC is invaluable to us as innovators and product creators," said Stoppani. "They embrace our vision for the future of wellness and enable us to chase new endeavors in the pre-workout space. We're excited for GNC shoppers to try Pre JYM X and add to their workout routines."

Pre JYM X is available in three tasty and memorable flavors: Rise 'n Grind (Orange), Shockwave (Sweet & Tart Candy) and Tiger's Blood (Coconut, Watermelon and Strawberry).

Pre JYM X launched at GNC in March 2022. To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About JYM Supplement Science

JYM Supplement Science leads the industry with its principled stances on label transparency, quality ingredients, and effective ingredient amounts, leading competitors to abandon deceptive practices and establishing a new paradigm in sports nutrition and supplementation.

