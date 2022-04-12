Simmons University announces new book that provides strategies and advice to help leaders arrive and thrive at each stage of their careers

BOSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons University announced today the release of a new book to empower women leaders, Arrive and Thrive: 7 Impactful Practices for Women Navigating Leadership.

The book, published by McGraw Hill is co-authored by Simmons University President Lynn Perry Wooten, Simmons Institute for Inclusive Leadership CEO Susan MacKenty Brady, and Executive Chair of the Board of Deloitte US Janet Foutty.

Arrive and Thrive brings together the lived experience of the three co-authors and their insights from rich careers in business and academia, as well as research and advice from some of the nation's top leaders, including: Albert Bourla, Chairman & CEO of Pfizer; Anne Chow, CEO of AT&T Business; Carla Harris, Vice Chairman, Managing Director, & Senior Client Advisor, Morgan Stanley; Linda Henry, CEO of the Boston Globe; Natalie Martinez, CEO of Strong Women, Strong Girls; Dr. Richard Safeer, Chief Medical Director of Employee Health and Well-Being, Johns Hopkins Medicine; and Amy Weaver, President and CFO of Salesforce, among others. The guide showcases the power of courage, resilience, and authenticity and highlights seven practices to empower leaders in any stage of their career.

"As a women's centered institution whose mission is to educate the next generation of leaders, Simmons understands the unique challenges women face as they grow and progress in their careers," said President Wooten. "The strategies outlined in this book will not only help leaders hone their own skills, but enable them to create a more inclusive workplace and encourage leadership within every level of an organization."

Women currently comprise less than a quarter of middle managers, and that number declines even further each rung up on the corporate ladder. Even women who rise to the level of chief executive often experience higher turnover than their male counterparts do. Arrive and Thrive aims to address these challenges by providing women with the resources, advice, and support they need to not only arrive, but truly thrive as leaders.

"While it's important to help women get their foot in the door, it's crucial that they also have access to the resources and support they need to continue to grow in their careers," said Brady. "This book provides practical advice to help individuals invest in their best selves, develop resiliency, build strong teams, and inspire a bold vision – practices that enable leaders to achieve a greater impact on their colleagues, their organizations, and the world."

Research shows that organizations of all types benefit when women are empowered to lead, as teams become stronger, discussions get richer, and solutions get more creative.

"Today's leaders are faced with and growing through diverse challenges and Arrive and Thrive is designed to help leaders practice the strength, courage, and resilience to lead in this increasingly complex environment," said Foutty. "There is no one path to success, and this book includes advice and personal stories from a variety of leaders. The goal is to enable individuals to learn from one another, because when women are empowered to lead, the benefits extend throughout an organization."

