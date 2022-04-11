Remine names experienced real estate technology leader Frederick Townes as chief executive officer

Townes is "ideal leader to build the MLS of the future"

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remine, a full MLS solution that reimagines the digital real estate journey, and MLS Technology Holdings, LLC announced Frederick Townes as Remine's new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead Remine and grateful to our board of directors for entrusting me with this role," Townes said. "Throughout my career, I have enjoyed helping companies in this space evolve and flourish. Remine is well-positioned to take the next step, and I intend to help the company realize its potential."

Townes brings over 15 years of operational leadership to Remine from early-stage to late-stage real estate and technology companies, including as co-founder and CTO of NestReady, co-founder & COO of Placester, and founding CTO of Mashable. He has led six businesses to four acquisitions – twice with quarter-billion-dollar enterprise value – and is known for his talent for cultivating strong cultures and generating exponential business growth. Most recently, Townes served as chief product officer of Ready Education, where he tripled the enterprise value of the EdTech company within two years.

"This hiring marks the start of a new chapter for Remine," Emily Chenevert, chair of MLS Technology Holdings, LLC, said. "Frederick's impressive background in PropTech and technology companies at all stages of growth, combined with his deep knowledge of product and go-to-market strategies, makes him the ideal leader to build the MLS of the future through Remine's superior platform and technology."

In October 2021, Remine was acquired by MLS Technology Holdings, LLC, a collaborative of four progressive MLSs across the U.S. – ACTRIS MLS in Austin, First Multiple Listing Service in Atlanta, Heartland MLS in Kansas City, MO, and MIAMI REALTORS®. Co-founder Jonathan Spinetto will continue in his role of chief operating officer of Remine.

"I am eager to work alongside Frederick as Remine transitions into its next stage of growth and builds on the substantial strides our team has made to date," Spinetto said. "Since day one, Remine has been focused on transforming the homebuying experience by empowering agents and brokers with powerful data analytics on a superior platform. I am confident Frederick's leadership will continue to guide our team towards being the industry-leading full MLS solution."

A serial entrepreneur and technologist, Townes is adept at connecting bold visions with actionable strategies.

"I strive to be a leader that approaches challenges thoughtfully while measuring twice and cutting once," Townes said. "I pride myself on remaining calm, cool, and collected in times of disruption. and I am confident that my leadership style will greatly benefit this fast-growing PropTech company in a rapidly evolving industry."

Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Townes graduated from Boston University with a B.A. in Computer Science. His first startup, W3 EDGE, created a highly successful open-source project that increased website speeds tenfold for 40% of the web. He recently relocated from Montreal, Canada, to Austin, Texas, with his partner and infant daughter.

About Remine

Remine is a full MLS solution that reimagines the digital real estate journey. Remine partners with MLSs and Associations across North America to deliver modern real estate technology that creates transparency in the real estate transaction and inspires trust between real estate agents and the consumers they serve. Remine currently serves nearly 60 MLS markets representing over 1.2 million real estate professionals across the country. For more information, visit info.remine.com.

About MLS Technology Holdings, LLC

MLS Technology Holdings, LLC is an MLS-driven collaborative dedicated to powering the next generation of technology for MLSs by MLSs through strategic acquisitions and investments. MLS Technology Holdings, LLC is the owner of Remine, a full MLS solution that reimagines the digital real estate journey. Remine currently serves nearly 60 MLS markets representing over 1.2 million real estate professionals across the country.

Together, MLS Technology Holdings, LLC's partnerships and solutions keep brokers and agents at the center of the real estate transaction, for the benefit of the consumers they serve. For more information, visit ABetterMLS.com.

