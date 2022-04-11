InventHelp Inventor Develops Discreet Way to Store & Enjoy a Beverage (LAX-1351)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to enjoy a drink at an event without the cost and hassle of purchasing it there," said an inventor, from Commerce, Calif., "so I invented the SNEAK-A-DRINK. My design also eliminates the need to hold and keep track of a bottle or cup."

The patent-pending invention provides a discreet way to store a beverage in a jacket. In doing so, it ensures that a drink is readily accessible when needed. As a result, it increases hydration and convenience. It also eliminates the need to purchase expensive drinks at events and it can be effectively transported through metal detectors. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for sports fans, concert goers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

