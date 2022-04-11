Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of North Alabama opens new location in Huntsville with 85 private patient rooms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announces the opening of a new location for Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of North Alabama, an 85-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The new hospital is located at 1490 Hwy 72 East in Huntsville and will replace the hospital previously located at 107 Governors Drive SW. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of North Alabama offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym, an in-house pharmacy, a six-chair dialysis suite, courtyard, dining room and dayroom areas. Patients will receive a minimum of three hours per day of therapy for five days each week, access to advanced technologies and frequent visits by a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician during their stay.

"The hospital has been serving the Huntsville community and beyond for 35 years, and we are excited to welcome our patients into this wonderful new location to help them recover and find the confidence to move past their illness or injury and back to a more independent life," said Doug Beverly, CEO of Encompass Health of North Alabama. "With this state-of-the-art hospital and the talented team in it, we will be able to care for even more individuals in Huntsville and the surrounding areas."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of North Alabama has achieved Disease-Specific Care Certification from The Joint Commission for four of its rehabilitation programs, including stroke, hip fracture, amputee, and brain injury rehabilitation. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to providing safe and effective patient care. The Joint Commission's hospital standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help hospitals measure, assess and improve performance.

For more information about the hospital's services, visit encompasshealth.com/huntsvillerehab.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 147 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

