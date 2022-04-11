CAMP, THE FAMILY EXPERIENCE COMPANY, OPENS LOS ANGELES FLAGSHIP STORE AT WESTFIELD CENTURY CITY

CAMP's First West Coast Location Opens Its 'Magic Door' To Angelenos on Saturday, April 23rd

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMP, the East Coast family favorite that has reimagined the retail experience, is opening its first flagship store in Los Angeles as part of its national expansion. Part toy store, part activity destination, and all good vibes, CAMP helps families answer the question, "What should we do today?" The retailer is bringing its unique combination of play, product and programming to LA families; this new Century City location will be CAMP's 9th store and the first of many on the West Coast.

Opening on April 23rd, this 7,000 square foot location will feature a curated 'Canteen' where families will shop for their favorite toys, gifts, books and accessories for all ages. Here, guests will discover CAMP's signature 'Magic Door,' a speakeasy-style pivoting wall that leads to interactive themed experiences that change seasonally. CAMP will open with its signature theme, Base CAMP, an immersive summer camp-themed experience where kids will go from cabin to cabin, enjoying signature arts & crafts, sports, dance, theater, friendship and fun!

"When we open new locations we are doing more than just opening a store, we are entering a new community. Families have very few places that become part of their routine where they can have fun, escape, and build memories together." said Ben Kaufman, CAMP's Founder and CEO. "Los Angeles has been at the top of our wish list for several years, and we are incredibly excited to build our community on the West Coast."

CAMP has also partnered with Barbie® and RVshare to create one-of-a-kind experiences designed specifically for our LA community, from an in-store Barbie® themed disco cabin to a cool interactive RV campsite. Visitors of all ages are invited to take part in camping-themed play and nature activities, such as RV-inspired activity books, showcasing the wonders of hitting the open road for summertime family vacations. CAMP will host free themed activities in partnership with Barbie®, RVshare and Visit California at launch. Families can sign up to participate starting April 20th.

To kick things off on April 14th, families can enter a sweepstakes on camp.com for a chance to win a weekend camping trip in a decked-out RV, inspired by the Barbie® DreamCamper™, in partnership with RVshare, the leading peer-to-peer RV rental platform. The winning family will also receive a prize package from Barbie®, RVshare, and CAMP which includes a Barbie® bike from Dynacraft, a (doll-sized) DreamCamper™ and more!

Families can discover even more answers to "What should we do today?" on CAMP.com, with a curated selection of new and beloved toys and gifts as well as activities, crafts, and ways to play. Follow CAMP on Instagram and Facebook (@campstores) to keep up with all the latest news. To learn more about CAMP Los Angeles at Westfield Century City, please visit https://camp.com/locations/los-angeles.

ABOUT CAMP:

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question, "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of retail and media. Launched in December of 2018, CAMP operates nine retail locations in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, California and Connecticut and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms. To learn more about CAMP, please visit CAMP.com

ABOUT RVSHARE:

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

ABOUT MATTEL:

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

