$10.1 billion (€9.1 billion) pledged in new grants and loans as part of the Stand Up for Ukraine Event to support those who have had to flee their homes in Ukraine

$4.6 billion (€ 4.1 billion) in grants and $5.5 billion (€ 5 billion) in loans will support refugee efforts in Ukraine and other European countries in providing accommodation and economic security, as well as support for grassroots organizations and UN agencies working with refugees and internally displaced people.

In using these funds, governments are called on not to cut other crucial development and humanitarian priorities around the world and pit vulnerable people against one another.

Commitments made to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine must not come at the expense of vulnerable populations around the world.

WARSAW, Poland and OTTAWA, ON and NEW YORK, April 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Stand Up for Ukraine pledging event, $4.6 billion in grants was pledged in new funding for humanitarian efforts being undertaken by Ukraine and other European countries, UN agencies and grassroots organizations to support all those impacted by the invasion. In addition, $5.5 billion in loans was newly announced to help Ukraine and neighboring countries cope with the crisis.

Convened by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in partnership with Global Citizen, with the participation of Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, and moderated by Isha Sesay, the "Stand Up for Ukraine" pledging event sought to raise billions of dollars to bolster efforts to assist the more than 4.4 million refugees who have fled Ukraine and the 6.5 million people displaced within the country.

The campaign also called for commitments to be new and additional, and not to result in cuts to existing development programs. Governments should not use existing ODA budgets to cover costs of welcoming refugees at home, which is unacceptable and counterproductive in the long term.

We must avoid pitting vulnerable groups against one another. This is especially important given the more than 80 million people who are currently displaced around the world. Governments must significantly increase development and humanitarian spending NOW to jointly address the multiple humanitarian, climate, and hunger crises across the world.

New Government and European Commission Pledges for Ukraine and Refugees in Europe

Pledges and in kind contributions made by leaders included:

European Commission - $1.1B ( € 1B )

Canada - $80M ( € 72M )

Belgium - $904M ( € 813M )

Croatia - $111M ( € 100M )

Czech Republic - $222M ( € 200M )

Estonia - $111K ( € 100K )

Finland - $778M ( € 700M )

Ireland - $58M ( € 53M )

Italy - $400M ( € 360M )

Malta - $55K ( € 50K )

Slovakia - $595M ( € 535M )

Sweden - $333M ( € 300M )

Qatar - $5M (€ 4.4M )

Announcements of Loans

Council of Europe Development Bank - $ 1.1B ( € 1B ) in loans

European Investment Bank - $4.4 (€ 4B ) in loans, which still requires approval by the board of directors.

Additionally, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development confirmed it will allocate $1.1 billion (€ 1 billion) out of a previously announced package of $2.25 billion (€2 billion) on March 9, specifically for projects in municipalities impacted by the crisis.

New Corporate Financial Commitments

Global Citizen thanks the companies below for their generous contribution in support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and around the world:

Blue Bottle Coffee

Bridgewater Associates

Cisco

The Coca-Cola Company

Continental Development Corporation

Crush Music

CSL Behring

DocuSign

Farmamundi Foundation

Google

Nestlé

Nespresso

Twitter

Verizon

The Foundation at Sanofi

Seadream Family Foundation

Sun Life

Public donations from citizens were also made as part of the Stand Up for Ukraine. Over $500.000 was donated to GlobalGiving's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund by almost 5000 people in 66 different countries.

A full breakdown of the impact from the "Stand Up for Ukraine" can be found in the impact report on Global Citizen's website .

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: "It's not only Ukraine fighting for its sovereignty and integrity, but they are also fighting for the question of whether humanity will prevail or whether heinous devastation will be the result. We want to rally the world for refugees, inside and outside Ukraine, to support them."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said, "Your voice, donations, and advocacy are making a real difference. You're helping provide food, water, shelter, and medical aid for refugees who had to flee their homes — so thank you. Together, let's keep working to mobilize governments around the world, private companies, and the people in our communities to support refugees from Ukraine and, indeed, support all Ukrainians." He added, "Everyone deserves to be safe. Let's all continue to Stand Up For Ukraine!"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a special appeal for citizens around the world: "Convince your politicians. Stay with Ukraine. Stay with Freedom. Stay with Bravery."

The Stand Up for Ukraine Social Rally

Leading into the pledging event, on 8 April, artists, athletes, entertainers, advocates and citizens from around the world including, Adam Lambert, Aitana, Alec Benjamin, Alejandro Sanz, Alex Len, Alexandra Stan, Andy Cohen, Angélique Kidjo, Annie Lennox, Antytila, Arlo Parks, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Au/Ra, Barbra Streisand, Barenaked Ladies, Bastille, Becky Lynch, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Black Eyed Peas, Bobby Weir, Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Springsteen, Carole King, Celine Dion, Chris Isaak, Chris Tomlin, Connie Britton, Dave Matthews, Daymond John, Dead & Company, Drew McIntyre, Dwane Casey, Dylan Dunlap, Ellen DeGeneres, Ellie Goulding, Elton John and David Furnish, Evan Ross, Fall Out Boy, Finn Bälor, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Gelila Assefa Puck, Gloria Steinem, Green Day, Herbert Grönemeyer, Hozier, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, Isha Sesay, Ivar and Erik, Jamala, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Lopez, Jesse McCartney, Jewel, Jill Vedder, Jim Kyte, Johnny Orlando, Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers, Juanes, Julian Lennon, Kacey Musgraves, Katie Couric, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, KD Lang, Lennon Stella, Leon Bridges, Lilly Singh, Liv Morgan, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Luke Steele, Madonna, MÅNESKIN, Megan Morant, Metallica, Michael Bublé, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Miley Cyrus, Nicky Jam, Nigel Barker, Nikki A.S.H., Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Nuno Bettencourt, ONEREPUBLIC, Oprah Winfrey, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Padma Lakshmi, Panic! At The Disco, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rita Ora, Rufus Wainwright, Sarsa, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Shayna Baszler, Shinsuke Nakamura, SOFI TUKKER, Stevie Nicks, Sviatoslav "Svi" Mykhailiuk, Tame Impala, Thalia, The Lumineers, Third Eye Blind, U2, Ukulele U, Usher, Vito Bambino, Weezer, Within Temptation, Young Leosia, Zucchero and 5 Seconds of Summer.

Hugh Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Global Citizen, said, "Today, and into the future, the world must stand up not just for Ukraine, but for refugees and displaced people everywhere. Now is the time to double-down on our efforts to work together to fund these challenges, taking care of refugees while protecting overseas aid. We need leaders who understand that standing up for Ukraine must not be allowed to mean standing down on climate, extreme poverty or vaccine inequality. We know what's needed, we have the wallet, so the only question is, "do our leaders have the political will to act and act now?"

Highlighting Previous Support

As part of the Stand Up for Ukraine pledging event, many governments highlighted the humanitarian support they have already provided to Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Those reiterations of previous humanitarian pledges by governments included: Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Japan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States.

Accountability & Follow Through

Global Citizen advocates for all commitments pledged as part of "Stand Up for Ukraine" to be dedicated to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and neighboring countries, without discrimination on the basis of the nationalities of potential beneficiaries in the crisis-affected region. Given the evolving nature of the crisis, we are continuously working to ensure that this criteria is met immediately and throughout the months to come.

The Stand Up For Ukraine event saw a combination of pledges, including funds to Ukrainian authorities, UN Agencies, grassroot organizations, refugee resettlement costs as well as a number of loans and guarantees. Some commitments related to refugee resettlement include funds EU member states have allocated to welcome refugees and provide accommodation, economic opportunities, access to healthcare, and education. Their implementation and the final amount of funds spent will depend on the amount of refugees being resettled in their respective countries.

Funding to Ukraine, while absolutely necessary and desirable, must not lead to cuts to existing development programs, which are unacceptable and counterproductive in the long term. We also advocate for global solidarity with other communities across the globe that are still facing important challenges, from war to poverty, climate injustice and unbearable inequalities. Governments must significantly increase development spending including humanitarian spending now to jointly address the multiple humanitarian, climate, and hunger crises across the world.

Global Citizen believes it is fundamental responsibility for any organization giving a platform to governments, businesses, and decision makers to ensure that their promises are kept. That's why Global Citizen will monitor and track the pledges made during this campaign, reporting back on progress and calling for action when more needs to be done.

Thank You + Acknowledgements

Global Citizen would also like to acknowledge our many partners who supported the "Stand Up for Ukraine" campaign and social media rally, including: AEG, Bridgewater Associates, CAA, Captivate, Cisco, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Dolphin Entertainment, Guy Oseary, GSTV, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, iHeartMedia, Intersection, Link Media Outdoor, Live Nation, NBA, NBPA, NHL, NHL Alumni Association, NHLPA, OAAA, Oak View Group, the Recording Academy, The Door, TID Agency, Universal Music Group, Verizon, WWE as well as over 70 policy, NGO and civil society partners.

For more information about "Stand Up for Ukraine," visit www.forUkraine.com .

