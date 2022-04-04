SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Okta, Inc. - OKTA

NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Okta, Inc. ("Okta or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OKTA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Okta and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 22, 2022, Okta confirmed that in January 2022 the Company had experienced a data breach caused by a hacking group known as Lapsus$, which potentially affected as many as 366 Okta customers. Separately, Okta was downgraded by Raymond James from "strong buy" to "market perform," citing a "continually disconnected CIAM go-to-market strategy (i.e. still separate reps for Auth0/Okta, no communication to incent channel cross-sell, no evidence of improved technology/integration [...]) While partners were willing to trust Okta's track record, the handling of its latest security incident adds to our mounting concerns."

On this news, Okta's stock price fell $17.88 per share, or 10.74%, to close at $148.55 per share on March 23, 2022.

