Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Stuffed Animal for Children (CNP-112)

Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an amusing stuffed animal to spark laughter and smiles for children," said an inventor, from West Haven, Conn., "so I invented the BODY BUDDY. My design could also help to prevent the child from losing or leaving the stuffed animal behind."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides a fun and fashionable stuffed animal for children. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold or carry the toy. It also could provide added entertainment and it could spark attention and imaginative play. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children ages 2 to 12. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNP-112, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-stuffed-animal-for-children--cnp-112-301515931.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.