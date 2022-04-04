ETA Names Forty Under 40: Pacesetters of the Payments Technology Industry

2022 Honorees represent leading companies, growing industry segments and high-tech innovations
WASHINGTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transaction Association (ETA) announced the 2022 Forty Under 40 honorees, recognizing the leaders, trendsetters, and innovators shaping the future of the payments technology industry. The class includes individuals whose actions and leadership are trailblazing a new path and driving the industry forward.
ETA solicited nominations from across the payments industry, seeking talented payments executives under 40. A highly competitive pool of candidates was submitted by ETA members and industry leaders. The previous Forty Under 40 honorees selected the final group based on the nominees' impact on the payments industry and their professional character.
"The ETA Forty Under 40 represents the ways in which innovation is reshaping the payments industry," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "The convergence of traditional payments companies and newer entrants has powered new ideas. This distinguished class represents the next generation of payments technology, quickly changing and moving the industry forward."
The 2022 cohort, representing entrepreneurs, senior executives, risk experts, marketing, product, technology professionals, analysts, lawyers, bankers, and investors, includes:
- Jeymi Aguero, Operations Manager, PayArc
- Brittany Allen, Trust and Safety Architect, Sift
- Tom Aronica, CEO, Biller Genie
- Amanda Beam, Director, Partner Relations, Signature Payments
- Eric Bernstein, Chief Operating Officer, Valor PayTech
- Greg Bernstein, President, Wholesale Payments
- Christopher Boone, Senior Associate, Financial Services Group, Venable LLP
- Brittney Carlisle, Vice President, Payment Operations/COO, CSG Forte
- Jennifer Cunningham, Director of Sales, First American by Deluxe
- Joseph Daddona, Senior Vice President, Operations Shift4 Payments
- Patrick Gallagher, CEO and Founder, Reliable Payments
- Ryan Goldenberg, Principal, LLR Partners
- Maurice Griefer, Chief Revenue Officer, Maverick Payments
- Jewel Hazelton, Vice President, Member Relations and Content Strategy, Women's Network in Electronic Transactions (Wnet)
- Kali Howard, Manager, Global Payment Network Compliance, eBay
- Tom Koski, Director of Underwriting, Beyond Bancard
- Will Kuo, Senior Product Manager, JP Morgan Chase
- Christina Li, Financial Controller, Payscout
- Austin Mac Nab, CEO, VizyPay
- Guiseppi Marzelli, Co-Founder, Boomtown
- Crystal McCorkle, Client Service Specialist, Global Payments
- Megan Mountain, Director, Product, Paya
- Adam Oberman, President, Payroc
- Jacqueline Pabon, Senior Analyst, Mastercard
- Preet Patel, Senior Vice President, Product and Marketing, North American Bancard
- Liz Pike, President , Green Rhino
- Victor Garcia Pineda, Technical Product Manager, SignaPay
- Alexandra (Lexy) Prodromos, Head of Blockchain and Digital Currency Strategy, Discover Global Network
- Gabrielle Ravi, E-Commerce Enterprise Sales Executive, NCR
- Kimberly Rebello, Director of Operations and Partner Success, Payscout
- Derik Richards, Vice President, Vice President, Product Management, Get Beyond
- Maria San Luis, Account Manager, CardFlight
- CJ Schneller, Senior Vice President, Risk and Compliance, MerchantE
- Derek Schultz, Sr. Director, Payment Partner Programs, VikingCloud
- Nathaniel Short, Senior Vice President, Direct Sales, Paysafe
- Joshua Silver, President, LaunchPath Group
- Kevin Teelucksingh, Senior Relationship Manager, Ingenico
- Ashley Usher, Chief Integration and Information Officer, Fortis
- Steven Walchek, Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer, FIS
- Dustin White, Global Head of Risk Analytics and Platforms, Visa
For more details about the honorees, visit www.electran.org/eta-events-awards/forty-under-40/.
The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the global trade association representing more than 500 payments and technology companies. ETA members make commerce possible by processing more than $21 trillion in purchases worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Laura Hubbard
lhubbard@electran.org
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)