The American Cancer Society Honors Rick Peltz and Jessica McCrea with the Volunteer Staff Partnership Award

INDIANAPOLIS, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Peltz and Jessica McCrea received the 2021 American Cancer Society Volunteer Staff Partnership Award, a national honor in recognition of a volunteer and staff team that has positively impacted the American Cancer Society (ACS) mission.

The partnerships between volunteers and staff are critical to achieving the ACS mission. Together they operate side-by-side in the community or across the globe. These teams collaborate on projects and are key ACS to success.

"Rick and Jessica have a strong collaborative relationship that has allowed them to effectively and successfully work together for eight years," shared Brad Burk, Senior Executive Director of the American Cancer Society Indiana. "Through their passion for the Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Classic, they have significantly grown this event, raising a record breaking $415,000."

Partnerships between volunteers and staff members are built on relationships, where each partner has a different but equally important role. Each partner mutually agrees to goals, responsibilities, and actions. Rick and Jessica exemplify teamwork that models and reflects a successful partnership with a positive impact on the ACS mission through creating an exceptional experience and exceeding goals.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org. The Society does not endorse any product or service.

Media contact:

Angela E. Stacy

Angelae.stacy@cancer.org

View original content:

SOURCE American Cancer Society in Indiana