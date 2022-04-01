Mazda Reports March Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 33,023 vehicles, an increase of 3.2 percent compared to March 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 82,268 vehicles; a decrease of 1.2 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in March, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 0.6 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 4,660 vehicles in March, a decrease of 41 percent compared to March 2021.

Sales Highlights

Best March sales ever of the CX-5 with 21,645 vehicles sold.

Best March sales ever of the CX-9 with 4,148 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported March sales of 5,810 vehicles, a decrease of 15.7 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 14.1 percent, with 12, 919 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 3,878 vehicles, a decrease of 17.8 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 10.8 percent, with 11,359 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

































March March YOY % % MTD

March March YOY % % MTD







2022 2021 Change DSR

2022 2021 Change DSR































Mazda3 3,053 3,863 (21.0)% (23.9)%

9,492 9,992 (5.0)% (6.3)%





Mazda 3 Sdn 1,050 2,402 (56.3)% (57.9)%

3704 6,593 (43.8)% (44.6)%





Mazda 3 HB 2,003 1,461 37.1% 32.0%

5788 3,399 70.3% 68.0%































Mazda6 14 1,560 (99.1)% (99.1)%

325 4,285 (92.4)% (92.5)%































MX-5 Miata 663 1,371 (51.6)% (53.4)%

1,605 2,743 (41.5)% (42.3)%





MX-5 162 552 (70.7)% (71.7)%

524 1,079 (51.4)% (52.1)%





MXR 501 819 (38.8)% (41.1)%

1081 1,664 (35.0)% (35.9)%































CX-3 - 620 - -

- 1,513 - -





CX-30 3,343 5,960 (43.9)% (46.0)%

9494 14,589 (34.9)% (35.8)%





CX-5 21,645 15,080 43.5% 38.2%

50653 40,749 24.3% 22.6%





CX-9 4,148 3,537 17.3% 12.9%

10463 9,386 11.5% 10.0%





CX-50 56 0 - -

56 0 - -





MX-30 101 0 - -

180 0 - -































CARS 3,730 6,794 (45.1)% (47.1)%

11,422 17,020 (32.9)% (33.8)%





TRUCKS 29,293 25,197 16.3% 12.0%

70,846 66,238 7.0% 5.5%































TOTAL 33,023 31,991 3.2% (0.6)%

82,268 83,258 (1.2)% (2.5)%

























































*Selling Days 27 26





75 74



































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations