LRS KICKS OFF 2022 WITH TRANSFORMATIVE BOLT-ON ACQUISITION OF SOUTH BEND, IND.-BASED ROLL-OFF LEADER JUNOLL SERVICES, INCREASING ITS INVESTMENT IN THE VIBRANT MICHIANA REGION

Junoll acquisition expands LRS' northern Indiana offerings with the addition of new roll-off, Municipal Solid Waste, C&D and MSW transfer station services to complement existing regional portable restroom operations

SOUTH BEND, Ind., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, one of the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers, today announced the acquisition of South Bend, Ind.-based Junoll Services, a leading provider of roll-off and transfer station services in the rapidly-growing Michiana region; the acquisition is effective immediately and financial terms were not disclosed.

LRS, formerly known as Lakeshore Recycling Systems, is today the largest independent waste, recycling and portable services provider in the Midwest United States. For more information visit www.LRSrecycles.com. (PRNewsfoto/LRS) (PRNewswire)

The acquisition of Junoll is complementary to LRS' 2021 acquisitions of longstanding portable restroom service providers, Johnson Johns in Kingston, Ind., and Niles, Mich.-based Joy's Johns. Customers across northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan will benefit from a huge upside in expanded service offerings as part of this ongoing regional investment.

Junoll's MSW and C&D transfer station provides capacity for continued expansion. Junoll is the waste removal partner of choice for a range of roll-off dumpster services, from weekend home cleanups to large commercial construction jobs. Containers range in size from 10-yards to 30-yards, and serve the needs of residents and commercial organizations in South Bend, Elkhart, Dunlap, Plymouth, Niles, Buchanan, Edwardsburg, Wakarusa, Bremen, Walkerton, North Liberty, New Carlisle and surrounding areas.

Junoll was founded in 2003 by William Kyle, who will continue to manage operations as an LRS territory leader, maintaining Junoll's grassroots culture, attention to customer satisfaction and community involvement.

"For nearly twenty years, Junoll has earned a strong reputation for providing first-class customer service and a vision for continuous improvement," Kyle said. "Our legacy will be preserved well by LRS, and I have every confidence our customers and employees will remain in good hands based on LRS' proven track record of success in the Waste and Recycling Industry."

LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley echoed Kyle's sentiments stating: "We are thrilled to expand our regional footprint in South Bend and across Michiana with the acquisition of Junoll Services, and extend a warm welcome to all Junoll employees and customers. LRS shares in Junoll's unyielding commitment to the customer experience, including common sense pricing, streamlined operations and a robust service offering. Our reputation as the industry's acquirer of choice is growing, with dedicated M&A resources allocated to ensuring seamless transitions and the preservation of family business legacies."

In 2021, LRS successfully completed 22 acquisitions across the Midwest and South-Central United States.

About LRS

Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2012, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across nine Midwest states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas and Tennessee. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, street sweeping, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates more than 60 facilities and thrives on the passion of over 2,000 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com . #BeyondWaste

LRS Media Relations Contact:

Jim Engineer

Manager, ESG, Government Affairs & Communications

jengineer@lrsrecycles.com

LRS M&A Contact:

Ryan McGuire

Director, Mergers & Acquisitions

rmcguire@lrsrecycles.com

