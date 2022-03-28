Biocytogen Expands Global Footprint with the Opening of Biocytogen Europe Innovation Center in Germany

BEIJING and HEIDELBERG, Germany, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as "Biocytogen") announced the opening of the Biocytogen Europe Innovation Center (BEIC) in Heidelberg, Germany.

Local government representatives, clinical experts, and colleagues and collaborators from multi-national companies made speeches at the opening ceremony. Dr. Vivian Tian, Head of BEIC, hosted the event, and introduced Biocytogen's history, pipeline, and technology platforms, as well as the strategic positioning of BEIC. The center's opening was also attended by local and US pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners and colleagues, investigators from research institutions, university hospitals, and other local biotechnology professional organizations.

Germany has long been considered the "world's pharmacy" — home to Bayer, Merck and Boehringer Ingelheim – with its strength most recently highlighted by the success of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. In particular, Heidelberg is a scientific hub in Germany with several renowned institutions, including the Germany Cancer Research Center, the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, and four Max Planck Institutes. This environment of innovation, world-class facilities and top scientific talent positions the BEIC to form new collaborations with European partners to develop and commercialize Biocytogen's clinical and preclinical assets, as well as to further strengthen local partnerships to discover novel antibody drugs emerging from Biocytogen's Project Integrum, a large-scale initiative to develop antibodies with first-in-class and/or best-in-class potential to over 1000 druggable targets.

"The opening of the Biocytogen Europe Innovation Center is a strategic and momentous step forward in strengthening our global business, and it is a welcome message to our peers here that we're looking forward to working together with you to make innovative drugs that benefit patients around the world," remarked Dr. Yuelei Shen, Chairman and CEO of Biocytogen.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs. Founded in 2009, the company is committed to becoming a global headstream of new drugs to bring benefits to patients around the world. Using its proprietary fully human antibody RenMab™ and RenLite™ mice, Biocytogen has integrated its monoclonal and bispecific antibody development platforms, in vivo drug efficacy screening platforms and strong clinical development ability to streamline the entire drug development process. Biocytogen is undertaking a large-scale initiative to develop antibody drugs for more than 1000 potential druggable targets, known as Project Integrum. With the implementation of Project Integrum, Biocytogen has entered ongoing collaborations with dozens of partners worldwide to produce first-in-class and/or best-in-class antibody drugs to benefit patients. Currently, the company has established a pipeline of 12 core products, with 2 products in phase II multi-regional clinical trials (MRCT) and 2 products in phase I trials. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai, Boston, USA and Heidelberg, Germany.

