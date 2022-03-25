Source1 Partners with O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC

LAKE WORTH, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Source1, a data and technology company for hospitality procurement, has partnered with O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC, a leading hospitality management group, to bring powerful procurement savings and technology to their respective members. With this new partnership, O'Reilly Hospitality Management members get access to increased savings on F&B, operating supplies, linen, chemical, maintenance, facilities, and equipment.

O'Reilly Hospitality Management offers innovative hotel and restaurant management services to handle every aspect of a project. They've evolved from a small company managing one hotel to an organization of over 1,800 team members managing properties across the United States. Founded on the principles of sustainability, community involvement, philanthropic outreach, and a commitment to elevating the modern guest experience, O'Reilly Hospitality Management is truly an innovative presence in the hospitality space.

"At Source1 it's important to us that we partner with organizations that align with our values," says Sarah Davie, President of Source1. "O'Reilly Hospitality Management works hard to invest in their communities and make a positive impact," Davie adds.

"Our company will now have the ability to leverage the incredible power of Source1's data and technology to improve our purchasing functions, reduce our costs and ultimately provide even more rewarding guest experiences. It was clear to us that it was time to evolve technologically, and Source1 is the perfect partner to help us do so," said Darren Harralson, Chief Operating Officer at O'Reilly Hospitality Management.

About Source1

Source1 is a leading data and technology company for hospitality procurement that provides innovative procurement-based solutions, supply chain management options, and strategic supply chain management services to operators within the lodging and hospitality segments. As a member of the Buyers Edge Platform, Source1 supports the hospitality industry by providing access to nationally contracted pricing, dedicated account management, integrated data and technology solutions, and specialized programs and tools that create significant value and savings potential. To learn more, visit Source1Purchasing.com.

About O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC

Founded in 2007 by Tim O'Reilly, O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC is a proven hospitality firm specializing in the design, development, and staffing of hotels, restaurants, and commercial properties for some of the leading national and independent brands across the nation. To learn more, visit OHospitalityManagement.com.

