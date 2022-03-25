RaySecur Recognized in the 2022 SIA New Products & Solutions Awards at ISC West

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySecur™, a security imaging company with the world's first DHS Safety Act-designated T-ray desktop scanner for mail and package threat detection, was recognized as an honorable mention by the Security Industry Association (SIA) at the 2022 SIA New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards, the flagship awards program presented in partnership with ISC West recognizing innovative security products, services and solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/RaySecur Inc.) (PRNewswire)

RaySecur earned the honorable mention of the Emerging Technologies category for its MailSecur® + C•CURE integration, which was presented March 23 during an award ceremony on the ISC West show floor. MailSecur is on display through March 25 in Booth 21125, and the MailSecur + C•CURE integration is being demonstrated in the Johnson Controls Security Products Innovation Room (Lido 3004).

"The SIA's award is a testament to the step change in security imaging delivered by our T-ray scanners combined with the comprehensive protection and automated response enabled through our integration with JCI's C•CURE platform," said Alex Sappok, Ph.D., CEO, RaySecur. "Mail-borne threat detection has long been a glaring security gap, which can now be addressed at enterprise scale, keeping people and their facilities safe across the organization."

The integration of MailSecur with JCI's C•CURE security management platform allows mail scan results to automatically trigger responses across building systems to help mitigate threat incidents. Real-time alerts, video feeds of the concealed items, and emergency information is seamlessly shared across an organization's global security network.

MailSecur + C•CURE provides security executives the actionable intelligence needed to better protect their businesses and employees. Now the detection of a suspicious substance, like white powder, can automatically trigger a halt to the building's HVAC system in order to prevent the potential spread of contaminants. MailSecur scanners employ operator-safe T-rays to "see" inside of items within mail and parcels and can detect all nine of the CBRNE threats designated by the Department of Homeland Security.

"SIA applauds the 2022 SIA NPS Awards honorees, whose outstanding products, solutions and technologies represent the best and most cutting-edge security offerings on the market," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "SIA congratulates RaySecur and Johnson Controls for standing out among the impressive field of entrants in this competitive flagship awards program."

Since its inception in 1979, the SIA NPS Awards have been the security industry's premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2022, following significant deliberations, the 30 judges presented awards for technologies covering 25 product and service categories. View the full list of SIA NPS award winners here.

About RaySecur

RaySecur is a security imaging company revolutionizing mail and package scanning. The MailSecur® product line is the world's first DHS Safety Act-designated T-ray scanner, providing real-time, 4D imaging, in an all-in-one desktop mail security solution. T-ray technology is safe, requires no licenses or permits, and detects all nine types of postal threats identified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) - unlike X-ray which uses harmful radiation and detects only three of the nine DHS-listed threats. MailSecur is supported by EODSecur TM service, providing 24x365 on-call threat response by trained military Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) professionals, in addition to supporting end-user training and standard operating procedures. For more information, visit www.RaySecur.com or find us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

MailSecur is a registered trademark and RaySecur, EODSecur, SecurTone, MailSecur Connect, 4D-AI, and T-Suite are trademarks of RaySecur Inc. in the United States. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contact information:

Amy Carey

RaySecur

acarey@raysecur.com

Ross Blume

Fusion PR on behalf of RaySecur

Ross.blume@fusionpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RaySecur Inc.