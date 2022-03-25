InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Souvenir for Travelers (JMT-102)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and interesting way to remember a trip to a city, country or a special location," said an inventor, from Hazard, Ky., "so I invented the AIR EARTH. My design offers a token memento for travelers and it even can be sent as a souvenir to a friend or family member back home."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique way to capture air as a memento from a famous location or vacation spot. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional keepsakes and souvenirs. As a result, it enables the user to remember a certain location and it could spark conversation. The invention features a simple and novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMT-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

