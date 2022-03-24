Trial Lawyer John Burkhead Named Among the 2022 Texas Super Lawyers/Rising Stars

Dallas lawyer honored for expertise in plaintiffs' personal injury litigation

DALLAS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer attorneys have again selected Dallas-based trial lawyer John Burkhead for the Super Lawyers' Texas Rising Stars list of the state's top young attorneys based on his work representing plaintiffs in high-stakes personal injury litigation.

Mr. Burkhead is a respected member of The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson, one of the most renowned litigation boutiques in the Southwest. His practice focuses on the representation of individuals injured in trucking and transportation accidents, worksite incidents, oilfield injuries, and dangerous and defective products.

Most recently, Mr. Burkhead won a $2 million verdict pending final judgment with request for treble damages and attorneys fees for holding patients against their will in a chain of mental health hospitals, with numerous related settlements.

"At this firm, we work hard to optimize our clients' recovery," Mr. Burkhead said. "It's really gratifying to have that hard work recognized by peers in the legal community."

The Texas Rising Stars list recognizes the outstanding work of the state's top attorneys under the age of 40 or those who have practiced law for no more than 10 years. Honorees are selected based on peer nominations, independent research and a review by separate advisory boards. Mr. Burkhead has been selected every year since 2016. The full list is published in the April 2022 issues of Texas Monthly and the Texas Rising Stars issue of Super Lawyers magazine.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm visit http://www.flbranson.com .

