Swell Continues Massive Growth Streak With New Senior Vice Presidents of Sales and Customer Experience

SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swell, the customer experience platform for local businesses, announced today that its leadership team will be expanding with new SVPs of sales and customer experience. The sales team will be led by Gary Gentry and the customer experience team will be led by Tim Short.

"We've proven that Swell has great product-market fit with local businesses, and that has fueled our growth to this point. Now, it's time to invest in the most talented leadership we can find to keep growing Swell and put the best possible tools in our customers' hands," says CRO Zeke Kuch. "Gary and Tim are the right people for the job not just because of their experience, but also because they have the mindset, fire, and obsessive customer focus we need at this phase."

Short is taking the helm of Swell's customer experience team after holding executive leadership positions at Workfront, KeyedIn, and ClickUp. Short's passion is optimizing every step of the customer journey and ensuring customers' interests are represented through every part of the business.

"Swell exists to give every local business the world-class tools they need to manage their customer experience; that is at the heart of everything we do," said Short. "From our sales process to product development, the focus will always be on the customer. I'm excited to build a strong CX team that serves as a trusted advisor to our customers and ensures an excellent customer experience from onboarding onwards."

Gentry began his technology career at Wildfire Interactive, which was acquired by Google for $450M. He has since led sales teams at LinkedIn followed by other high-growth startups. Gentry is a positive and data-driven sales leader with a reputation for scaling high-achieving teams quickly. He earned an MBA from The Defiance College in Ohio and holds a bachelor's degree from Loyola University Chicago.

"Swell understands local businesses' marketing challenges in today's competitive landscape. Our solutions must be potent, holistic, and cost effective for our clients who are putting faith in us," said Gentry. "I am eager to lead our sales team to solve our customers' most difficult needs."

Gentry is joined by Steve Wilson as sales director, who previously helped build a SaaS sales team alongside Gary at TaskEasy. "With my 20 years of sales experience, there is nothing more exciting than a well-managed tech company on the cusp of hyper growth," said Wilson.

Since closing an $8 million series-A fundraising round in 2021, Swell has achieved over 100% growth.

Swell is a customer experience platform that empowers local businesses to modernize their customer journey and grow their business. Swell puts customer interaction front and center and uses messaging tools to automate every touchpoint, tap into powerful consumer insights, and generate reviews that bring in new business. Learn how Swell is shaping the future of customer experience for local business at www.swellcx.com.

