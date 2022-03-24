Stoovo and PredictHQ Partner to Empower Gig Economy Workers to Know Where Demand Will Hit

PredictHQ's demand intelligence to inform Stoovo's users when and where demand surges will occur so they can plan better and make informed, data-driven work decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, today announced a partnership with leading gig economy empowerment platform Stoovo. Stoovo is an AI-driven platform that helps independent workers strategically choose the right short-term work opportunities near them.

PredictHQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/PredictHQ) (PRNewswire)

The company will integrate PredictHQ's demand intelligence with their advanced AI platform to alert gig economy workers to where demand will surge in advance, allowing them to review and accept the most lucrative gigs in the closest geographic proximity.

PredictHQ's demand intelligence is already used by leading rideshare companies including Uber and delivery networks including GoPuff. Its enriched data on events that drive demand for independent workers is already enabling better demand forecasting and planning across the on-demand industry.

"The competition for drivers and gig economy workers has never been higher, and we're excited to be enabling companies and individuals to know where demand will hit so they can be ready," PredictHQ cofounder and CEO Campbell Brown said. "The pandemic changed demand patterns, with most industries undergoing a huge shift to dynamic, data-driven planning. It makes sense that innovative platforms like Stoovo want to democratize demand intelligence for their users too."

Stoovo is used by more than 10,000 independent workers across the U.S. The company is using 15 of the 19 PredictHQ event categories to alert their recommendation algorithms that inform workers about where the largest demand and highest paying gigs will be. These include sporting events, expos, concerts, and festivals, as well as community events, school and college holidays, and national observances. The partnership originally focused on California as a test market and is now being rolled out across the U.S.

"PredictHQ's demand intelligence will augment our already robust AI platform for recommending gig work," says Hantz Févry, CEO and co-founder of Stoovo. "The future of work is flexible and independent. It is not humanly possible for the average person to process hundreds of data points to make an informed decision about the best job to accept on any given gig platform. Stoovo does this for them based on their individual needs and work profile."

"The future of work will be data-driven. This partnership will provide our users with granular data," Févry continues. "These include, flight and traffic delays, event stop and start times, weather forecasts, and national holidays. Adding real-world, real-time data to our platform is a game-changer for our users."

Financial management is closely related to the well-being of independent workers, but Stoovo doesn't stop there; they also offer their users a bank account that helps them save money, user incentives, rewards, and discounts based on their individual needs and work activities.

About PredictHQ

PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, empowers global organizations to anticipate changes in demand for their products and services. PredictHQ's demand intelligence API aggregates events from hundreds of sources and verifies, enriches, and ranks them by predicted impact so companies can proactively discover catalysts that will impact demand. With PredictHQ, businesses gain a leg up on the competition and remain confident in their ability to meet customers' ever-changing needs.

About Stoovo

Stoovo is an AI-driven platform that connects independent workers with the right short-term work to maximize their income. Stoovo's platform reduces income volatility and provides workers with thousands of job opportunities so they can earn more and achieve financial stability. For more information visit www.stoovo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PredictHQ